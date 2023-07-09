This is the ninth question in a series previewing Buffalo Bills training camp. Today: What will be more noticeable – changes to Ken Dorsey’s offense or Sean McDermott’s defense?

In another edition of the “Statistics Sometimes Don’t Mean Much Dept.” …

Among 15 key offensive categories last year, the Buffalo Bills had six top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. Yet, the spotlight is on second-season coordinator Ken Dorsey for how he can equal parts fine-tune and adapt his plan.

And among 14 key defensive categories, the Bills had four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. Yet, coordinator Leslie Frazier is out, replaced by coach Sean McDermott.

Dorsey must figure out a way to have his running game lean on, you know, his running backs, and also work with quarterback Josh Allen to reduce his interceptions.

McDermott must figure out a way to create more pressure with a four-man pass rush and be more formidable overall in the playoffs.

So, when Week 1 rolls around in September, what will be more noticeable – Dorsey’s changes or McDermott’s stamp?

The short answer: It’s complicated.

To the semi-trained eye, the changes Dorsey introduces will be easier to decipher based on personnel packages and player usage (such as where they line up).

“Every year is different in the era of free agency and the draft, and that’s the nature of the business,” Dorsey said. “It’s definitely an evolution.”

Defensively, it may be more difficult – aside from the pass-rush numbers – because of coverage disguises.

“Like anything, you’re going to see people put their own wrinkle on things,” general manager Brandon Beane said of McDermott.

Dorsey’s offense

During the offseason, the Bills drafted first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid and signed left guard Connor McGovern, running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, and receivers Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty.

But it is worth a look back at last year. In the Bills’ playoff win over Miami, Dorsey showed personnel grouping flexibility. Like most games, he predominantly used “11” (3WR-1TE-1RB) – 53 times against the Dolphins, but mixed in “12” (2WR-2TE-1RB) 13 times, “13” (1WR-3TE-1RB) six times and even two snaps of “10” (4WR-1RB).

The most noticeable change this year could be masking “12” as looking like “11” by using Kincaid in the slot and forcing defenses to stay in base and putting a linebacker against him or going to nickel and putting a small defender against him and using Kincaid as a run blocker.

“I felt very comfortable with what we were doing last year,” Dorsey said. “I definitely learned from (former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll) in just the adaptability of what you do on offense. It’s constantly evolving and constantly changing, and you’re constantly adjusting to the personnel you have.”

A key adjustment Dorsey must make – undoubtedly urged by McDermott – is the Bills’ run plan. Allen rushed 124 times for 762 yards, and he will again be a threat when the play breaks down. But the addition of Harris needs to work out because Allen can’t remain the best short-yardage option.

Other points of emphasis that should be noticeable: Cutting down on Allen’s interceptions (14, tied for third in the NFL), being more effective in goal-to-go situations (71.4% touchdown rate, tied for 16th) and scheming up ways to get receiver Stefon Diggs downfield more often (third with 108 catches, but 28th at 13.2 yards per reception).

“Not that the offense is going to change drastically, but there are some adjustments that we have to make as we contribute to evolve and grow and we’re trying to win the Super Bowl,” McDermott said this spring.

McDermott’s defense

To hear the Bills say it, they have been running McDermott’s defense since he was hired in 2017. Now, he’s the one calling it.

“Nothing has changed for us,” safety Micah Hyde said. “We’re confident in what we’ve done in the past, and we’re confident in what we’re going to do in the future.”

McDermott last coordinated/called a defense for the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

“I would say Sean has changed since I first met him in 2011, and it’s for the better,” linebackers coach Bobby Babich said. “He’s very transformational – he’s always looking to get better. He will ask people (for their opinion), whereas a lot of bosses may not ask how they can improve.”

A look at Carolina’s NFC title game win over the Arizona Cardinals in January 2016 provides some tips on what to expect from McDermott and how he should be expected to evolve.

The Panthers’ front seven was anchored by linebackers Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson, which allowed McDermott to play his base package in several situations. When Davis sustained a broken forearm in the first half, McDermott played nickel the rest of the game. This year with the Bills, one change could be playing more dime (six defensive backs) via new safety Taylor Rapp. The more players who can play in space, the better.

The Panthers rushed four players on 32 of Carson Palmer’s drop-backs and rushed more than four on seven drop-backs. One element the Bills should be expected to use is the “Double Mug” pressure where Matt Milano and the to-be-determined other linebacker line up in the “A” gaps outside the center’s shoulders and either blitz or drop back into coverage. McDermott trusted his defensive ends and tackles to drop into zone coverage and blitzed his linebackers or safeties, all in the name of creating confusion for the offensive line and quarterback.

A focus point for the Bills should be reducing their opponents’ yards-per-rush attempt (4.3, 14th in the league).

The tenets of the defense will remain similar, though.

“We’re all a little bit different, and that’s what comes through in the play (call),” McDermott said. “Sometimes, that’s good from time to time.”