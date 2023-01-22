Buffalo Bills offense falls flat against Cincinnati Bengals; Josh Allen says team 'just didn't have it today'

Throughout the season, Bills quarterback Josh Allen leapt, hurdled and elevated his offense. But on Sunday, the Buffalo offense stumbled and fell flat.

The Bills lost, 27-10, to the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium, ending their season in the divisional round once again.

“We were expecting their best punch,” Allen said, “and they came out and they punched us.”

Allen stayed in his uniform at his locker for another 15 minutes after his news conference ended, still processing the loss.

"Right now, just being in the moment, it stings," coach Sean McDermott said on Allen. "Josh is a heck of a competitor, as you guys know. But I'll take him any day of the week, man, on our football team."

Allen finished 25 of 42, throwing for 265 yards. Allen ran in the Bills’ lone touchdown, and he had 26 yards on eight carries, both of which led the Bills.

Allen has had only one other postseason game in his career in which he did not throw for a touchdown: against the Texans to end the Bills’ 2019-2020 season in a 22-19 overtime loss. Allen caught a touchdown that game from wide receiver John Brown.

Allen’s last throw of the season was an interception, the lone turnover of the game, and it came on a heave in garbage time. With 1:13 left, the Bills trailed by 17 and were out of timeouts. On second-and-4 from the Cincinnati 37, Allen looked deep for Cole Beasley. Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt picked it off, and the Bengals needed to kneel twice to fully end it.

Allen said after Sunday’s game that it was still too soon for him fully dissect why the Bengals' defense was so effective.

“I couldn't tell you exactly,” Allen said. “I’ll watch the film and maybe I can answer that a little bit better. We just couldn't find it. I thought we moved the ball when we had some of our possessions, but the two early three-and-outs and just stalling throughout the game – you can't win football games that way.”

The problems started early.

It was the first time the Bills went three-and-out on consecutive drives to open a game all season. It was just the second time all season they did not score on one of their first two possessions. The only other time that happened was Week 14 against the New York Jets, when the Bills punted the first five drives.

The Bills finished with 325 yards, their third lowest of the season, and just 10 points to show for it.

“They affected the quarterback, and we didn't affect their quarterback,” McDermott said. “And I think when you look at it, in simple terms, that's what the game boils down to most of the time, is when you can affect the opponent's quarterback, and they can affect your quarterback, and I think that's what was going on a lot tonight.”

On both sides of the ball, the Bengals better controlled the line of scrimmage.

“If you want to win games on a consistent basis, that's where the game starts,” McDermott said. “It's there, and it's at the quarterback position, and we didn't do enough I would say overall at the line of scrimmage tonight. Give the Bengals credit, but you probably saw what I saw.”

Allen was sacked once, for a loss of three, and the Bengals had eight quarterback hits. But they also were able to get consistent pressure throughout the game as the Bills offensive line struggled against Cincinnati.

“Just a lot of single missiles,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “It's just guys coming from all the different angles. Corners coming late, guys were running games on the inside and outside, just keeping us moving, just keeping us on our toes. And they did a good job.

“I'm true to it, and they did a good job of keeping our head on a swivel. And that's what their game plan was obviously, and they executed.”

Left guard Rodger Saffold saw a few ways Cincinnati got the better of the Bills.

“I think that was a lot of change pressure, which they show one side, bring it from the other side,” Saffold said. “Running backs have to be really locked in with scanning. For us, that means a lot of movement up front. And sometimes, with those pressures, they can bring more than you can block. So, that was forcing us to hold the ball a little bit. Teams (have) been playing a lot of soft zone against us to try to get Josh to hold the ball. I think was kind of just the collective of all those things.”

It wasn’t anything unexpected from what the Bills saw on film, Saffold said, just that the Bengals were effective.

“A lot of pressure, but you get those every game,” Saffold said. “This time, it just happened to be more effective based on, I guess, what they’re doing in the back end.”

Center Mitch Morse echoed that it wasn’t necessarily a surprise what the Bengals showed.

“We also understood, for the most part, what their game plan was gonna be,” Morse said. “There's always wrinkles in that. There's always different caveats that they put on certain things. I think it was all about execution. They came out and they executed at a higher level than we did.”

The Bills’ first drive of the second half lasted 7:18 and reached the Cincinnati seven-yard line. Still, the Bills were able to squeeze just three points out of the drive. They would not score again. It was their lowest scoring game of the season, and their lowest since they had 10 points in Week 13 against New England last season.

The Bills had just eight drives Sunday, and three were three-and-outs. Dawkins said the offensive line would be mulling over the loss for months.

“Whenever like Josh ain't really fluid and doing his thing, we take it personal,” Dawkins said. “And now, we have a whole offseason to fight that mental battle.”

A somber Allen said the Bills “just didn't have it” on Sunday. Allen did not put the loss on any of the play calling by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“I'm never gonna question a call,” Allen said.

Allen did head into the medical tent briefly in the fourth quarter, as a play was being reviewed, but he was able to return in time for the next play. He said it was because of the medical spotter, not an issue with his right elbow.

“They buzzed me down from up top,” Allen said.

Allen and the offense were able to stay on the field a bit longer once he returned, but eventually turned it over on downs. The Bengals then ran 4:51 off the clock, moving closer to the ultimate result.

“Disappointment,” Allen said, on losing in the divisional round again. “You play to win, our goal is to win a Super Bowl or world championship and we didn't accomplish that. So everything that happened in the season is kind of null and void in our minds, and it sucks.”