Here are five things to know about Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, the Buffalo Bills’ second-round draft pick, No. 59 overall:

1. He stayed home to start his college career. Torrence was an all-state performer at St. Helena Central High School in Louisiana before starting his college career at the University of Louisiana. He played for the Ragin’ Cajuns from 2019-21, earning first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2021. He was a second-team all-conference performer in 2020. In 2019, he became the first true freshman to start for Louisiana since Jesse Newman in 2004. He was named to the 2019 Football Writers Association of America Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team after starting 13 of 14 games.

2. He took a step up in competition. Torrence followed his coach at Louisiana, Billy Napier, to Florida, transferring to the Gators for the 2022 season. The step up to the Southeastern Conference did not prove to be overwhelming – Torrence started 11 games – missing one because of a knee injury -- and became the first Gators’ offensive guard to be named a consensus All-American.

3. He has a fitting nickname. Torrence, 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, goes by the nickname his mother, Demetrice, gave him: “Cyborg.” It’s since been shortened to “Cybo.” “Cybo has been with me since I was a kid; my mom used to call me ‘Cyborg’ from the Teen Titans because I was a big kid,” Torrence told The Buffalo News at the Senior Bowl in January, referring to the Cartoon Network series. “It kind of stuck. My brothers cut it to Cybo.”

4. He’s a clean prospect. Here’s what analytics website Pro Football Focus had to say about Torrence on its scouting report under the “what he can improve” section: “Very little. Physical limitations are the biggest thing holding Torrence back at this point. There’s not much else on tape that I’d call a glaring issue.” In 698 offensive snaps with the Gators – all at right guard – Torrence went the entire season without allowing a quarterback sack or hit and was not penalized, according to PFF’s charting. Torrence led a Florida offensive line that allowed just 13 sacks all season.

5. He was thought to be a first-round prospect. Like with their pick Thursday night of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Bills look like they got good value in selecting Torrence No. 59 overall. He was NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 41 overall prospect.

“This is value here,” Jeremiah said on the NFL Network broadcast of the draft. “There was a lot of talk of him going in round No. 1. They end up getting him here in the second round. His cleats are always in the ground, which allows him to play with a lot of power with his base. He’s able to clear lanes. … This is a firm interior player. If you’re a quarterback, the one thing you want is you want to be firm up the middle. This guy provides that.”