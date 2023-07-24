The Buffalo Bills have suffered their first significant injury of the 2023 season before even putting the pads on at training camp.

According to a report Monday morning from NFL Network, Bills running back Nyheim Hines suffered a "significant" knee injury while working out on his own, and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season. A league source confirmed the report.

Hines was acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts last season.

While his contributions on offense were minimal – six carries for minus-3 yards and five catches for 53 yards and one touchdown in nine regular-season games – he made a big impact on special teams.

Hines returned 16 punts for 153 yards (9.6 yards per attempt) and returned 19 kickoffs for 554 yards (29.2 yards per attempt). During the regular-season finale in front of an emotionally charged home crowd, Hines had two touchdowns on kickoff returns.

He was expected to compete with James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray for playing time on offense.

In the offseason, the Bills let Singletary depart for Houston as a free agent and signed Harris (two-year deal) and Murray (one-year contract) from New England and Denver, respectively.

Coach Kelly Skipper told the News in the spring that offseason has been valuable for Hines to gain his mental footing in Ken Dorsey’s offense.

“When you slow it down – and he’s learning it from the beginning – everything makes sense for him now,” Skipper said. “(Last year) he was trying to connect what was familiar to him in Indy to here and trying to function.”

The kick and punt return roles could shift to Deonte Harty, who was named first-team All-Pro as a punt returner in 2019. Second-year receiver Khalil Shakir also has experience returning kicks.

Hines' contract was restructured in the offseason to decrease his salary cap hit from $4.79 million to $3.5 million.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.