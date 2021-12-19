Buffalo Bills not getting production they need from four-man pass rush

Washington is the one in charge of getting the Bills on the same page when it comes to the rush.

“I absolutely love the effort that we get from our guys. You've got to look at this season in totality,” he said. “I look at all of the circumstances that we've been faced with, and some of the decisions that are made offensively because of the threat of our rush and some of the things that we're able to do. ... I love what we've been able to do.

"When you look at the game the other night, we had a lot of passing attempts from the quarterback and we didn't have as many hits as we would like to have. That's one circumstance. When I look at the balance of the season and some of the opportunities that we've gotten and what we've done with those opportunities, I feel pretty good about that.”

The Bills have the No. 3 third-down defense in the NFL, allowing conversions 33.7% of the time. On third-and-long situations, defined as 7 yards or more, the Bills lead the league in allowing conversions just 14.8% (12 of 81) of the time.