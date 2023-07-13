Quintin Morris never will forget his first NFL touchdown.

It came in the Buffalo Bills’ 33-29 home win over the Miami Dolphins in December. Big game. Miami had beaten the Bills early in the season. Morris was lined up in the first quarter across from Miami’s young star safety Jevon Holland.

Holland tried to jam Morris at the line of scrimmage. Morris eluded him with a quick inside move, got on top of the safety straight upfield, looked back and made a leaping grab in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

Holland was the 36th overall pick from Oregon in the 2021 draft. Morris was undrafted out of Bowling Green in 2021.

“Being a former receiver, I pride myself on route running,” Morris recalled. “Any time I see a one-on-one matchup over there, I really don’t care who it is. I’m licking my chops and ready for the opportunity.”

It is easy to root for Morris because he is a beat-the-odds pro. He didn’t get drafted because he is undersized – at 6-foot-2, 243 pounds – played at a mid-major college and didn’t convert to tight end until his junior year at Bowling Green.

He spent all of his rookie season of 2021 on the Bills’ practice squad. In his second training camp, he was an underdog to make the team, but beat out former first-round pick O.J. Howard for a backup tight end job.

His first TD was an affirmation that he had arrived with the world-class athletes in the NFL.

“I made sure I got the ball, and it’s at home with my mom and dad at the house,” Morris said. “As soon as I got back to my locker after getting out of the shower, I saw the phone, and it was like Bowling Green tweeting, Bills tweeting, mom, dad, cousins, friends, third, fourth cousins. ... Even some of my guys from Bowling Green, to be an inspiration for them – ‘Q is one of the guys who made it and look at him scoring touchdowns.’ Not too many guys can walk out of the league and say, ‘I scored a touchdown.’ ”

Morris established himself last season, playing in 14 games and both playoff contests. He played a healthy 26% of the snaps on offense. He caught eight passes. He also played the fifth most special teams snaps on the team (276).

Now, he looks like a solid bet to make the team as the third tight end. He spent most of last year as the second tight end. But the Bills drafted Dalton Kincaid in the first round. Barring injuries, Morris’ snap count seems sure to drop from last year’s percentage. He’s not worried about it.

“I definitely felt like I established myself to make the 53-man team,” Morris said. “Of course, you’re never comfortable. You always have guys coming, in and you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to make sure you stay.”

“It’s the business of the league, and it’s business, in general, throughout the world,” Morris said. “In corporate America, you’re always looking to bring more guys in. I don’t really look at it as it’s making me push harder. I think you should push as hard as you can, regardless.”

It is the same attitude Morris had last year when the Bills signed Howard, who at that point had played 59 NFL games and caught 119 passes (compared with one and none, respectively, for Morris).

“I really don’t care who they bring in, first-rounders, whatever round, superstars, Hall of Famers,” Morris said. “At the end of the day, it’s just work. If work scares you and if bringing in other guys scares you, then you’re in the wrong business.”

Morris showed his competitiveness late in his first season in Buffalo, while on the practice squad. He walked into the office of general manager Brandon Beane.

“I talked to Beane at the end of my rookie year about ways I could get on the field,” Morris said. “Although I was on the practice squad, I didn’t want to just say I played in the NFL and I was on practice squad. I wanted to have a more significant role on the team. He said I was doing great work. He said regardless of who we bring in, you’ll have a shot. Come in and work for a spot.”

Morris had a steep learning curve coming to the NFL. In switching from wideout in college, he had played only a year and a half at tight end, because Bowling Green played only five games in the Covid-19-shortened 2020 season.

“I think the run game and footwork, as far as blocking, was a big thing I wanted to improve on,” Morris said. “I didn’t want to just be that guy who goes out and runs routes and is predictable. I wanted to get in there with the big boys and get dirty.”

Despite his smaller frame, Morris has improved on his blocking. The Bills used him as the Y-TE (attached to the tackle) about twice as much as in the slot last season, and even put him at fullback on about a dozen plays.

Morris’ role on special teams helps his job security. He plays on all four kick return units, plus field goal protection.

His big moment on special teams last year was Nyhiem Hines’ 96-yard kickoff return to open the Week 18 game against New England, the week after Damar Hamlin’s collapse in Cincinnati. Morris had a key block to spring Hines.

“I sealed the edge, and I think Reggie (Gilliam) came off of that to make a block,” Morris said. “I felt the wind of him moving full speed shooting past us. Of course, all the emotions with Damar, it was just beautiful, just a well-executed play.”

“Every year, I’m striving to be a core guy on special teams,” Morris said. “I know at the end of the day a guy in my position that’s one of the ways you’re going to make this team. That’s going to keep you around the league. You can make a living off of special teams.”