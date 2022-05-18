Buffalo Bills, NFL Foundation donating in wake of racist mass shooting

The Buffalo Bills Foundation and NFL Foundation announced Wednesday that each will donate $200,000 in the wake of Saturday's mass shooting.

An 18-year-old white supremacist is accused of killing 10 people at an East Side grocery store. The shooting is the worst in Buffalo history, and it is being investigated as a racist hate crime.

"This is just the beginning of the efforts of the Buffalo Bills and we are committed to doing more for the community as the days and weeks go by," the Bills said in a statement.

The $400,000 joint donation will be split, with half going to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, and the other half made as direct donations to local nonprofits, according to a news release. The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund is a newly formed fund that aims to support survivors of the mass shooting and community needs.

"This fund is a partnership to build upon the collective desire to take action and to work together as a community to address immediate needs, long-term rebuilding and systemic issues that continue to marginalize communities of color," Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, said in the team statement.

The local nonprofits are focused on emergency response for East Side residents. The Jefferson Avenue Tops is the lone grocery store in a food desert.

The Bills have partnered with Buffalo Go Green, African Heritage Food Co-op, the Resource Council of WNY and UB Food Lab to provide food deliveries to those who are unable to make it a food distribution site.

Four busloads of Bills, Sabres and Bandits players and coaches placed flowers at the scene of the memorial outside the store. Wearing black shirts that said, "Choose Love," players, coaches and members of the organizations also helped distribute food and posed for photos.

Bills coach Sean McDermott addressed the group of community members and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier led team prayer and moment of silence for the victims.

