Here are The Buffalo News' rankings of the top 10 players at each position available in the NFL draft. Asterisk indicates underclassmen. Compiled by Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran.

Quarterbacks

Plenty of mock drafts have five quarterbacks going in the first round, and some have three going in the top four picks, but that seems less likely as the draft gets closer.

That can begin with Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top. Kentucky's Will Levis has been projected as the No. 2 quarterback off the board by some outlets, and Florida's Anthony Richardson will be a high pick. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is a late first-round option.

“I would say there's a chance to be five, and they all have concerns,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on a recent conference call. “It’s not one of those years where you have Trevor Lawrence. It's not Joe Burrow. It's not Andrew Luck. It's not that year where you say, ‘Okay, this is that one – I don't want to say can't miss – but it's going to be hard to miss.'

“We don't have that. They all have warts and flaws, but I think there's five potential solid starters in this group.”

Top 10

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Bryce Young*, Alabama, 5-10, 204

2. C.J. Stroud*, Ohio State, 6-3, 214

3. Anthony Richardson*, Florida, 6-4, 244

4. Will Levis, Kentucky, 6-4, 229

5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-3, 217

6. Tanner McKee*, Stanford, 6-6, 231

7. Clayton Tune, Houston, 6-2.5, 220

8. Jake Haener, Fresno State, 6-0, 207

9. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, 6-2, 203

10. Stetson Bennett, Georgia, 5-11, 192

Running backs

The 2023 running back class is loaded, but there is no question who stands out among the group. Texas’ Bijan Robinson is about to make a splash in the NFL.

Jeremiah says it is a “really deep running back group” this year, and Robinson is the headliner. Robinson’s immense talent again raises a philosophical question: How early is a team willing to take an illustrious running back? There’s no easy answer. It depends on the team’s trajectory, the front office’s ideology and the player.

Robinson is the type of running back that some team will be thrilled to take in the first round, despite traditional positive-value wisdom.

“That's the conundrum there with Bijan Robinson,” Jeremiah said. “He is – no doubt about it to me – he is one of the premiere, premiere players in the draft.”

Top 10

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Bijan Robinson*, Texas, 5-11, 215

2. Jahmyr Gibbs*, Alabama, 5-9, 199

3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, 6-0, 214

4. Devon Achane*, Texas A&M, 5-8.5, 188

5. Tank Bigsby*, Auburn, 6-0, 210

6. Tyjae Spears*, Tulane, 5-10, 201

7. Eric Gray, Oklahoma, 5-9.5, 207

8. Kendre Miller*, TCU, 5-11, 215

9. Israel Abanikanda*, Pittsburgh, 5-10, 216

10. Roschon Johnson, Texas, 6-0, 219

Wide receivers

Five wideouts have been taken in the top 10 picks in the past two years. That is probably not going to happen this year.

Over the last five years, an average of 14 receivers have been taken in the first three rounds, and an average of 32 have been taken overall.

Look for the 2023 draft to hit those numbers again this year.

Top 10

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba*, Ohio State, 6-0, 196

2. Quentin Johnston*, TCU, 6-3, 208

3. Zay Flowers, Boston College, 5-9, 182

4. Jordan Addison*, USC, 5-11, 173

5. Jalin Hyatt*, Tennessee, 6-1, 176

6. Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-9, 182

7. Marvin Mims*, Oklahoma, 5-11, 183

8. Jayden Reed, Michigan State, 5-11, 187

9. Tyler Scott*, Cincinnati, 5-11, 185

10. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee, 6-3, 213

Tight end

Traditionally, tight end has not been a high-priority position in the draft, but Jeremiah said he has top three rounds grades on 11 players.

“I think the tight end group is the best I've seen in the last 10 years," he said.

Over the past five years, just eight tight ends have been drafted in the first 50 picks, including none the past two years. Four or five could go in the first 50 picks this year, led by Utah's Dalton Kincaid. He is 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds and had 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

“He is one of my favorite players to watch in this draft,” the analyst said. “I think he is one of the best players in the draft. He is just sudden in everything that he does."

Other names to know: Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Oregon State's Luke Musgrave and Iowa's Sam LaPorta.

Top 10

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Dalton Kincaid, Utah, 6-4, 246

2. Michael Mayer*, Notre Dame, 6-5, 249

3. Darnell Washington*, Georgia, 6-7, 264

4. Luke Musgrave*, Oregon State, 6-6, 253

5. Sam LaPorta, Iowa, 6-3, 245

6. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati, 6-7, 248

7. Tucker Kraft*, South Dakota State, 6-5, 254

8. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan, 6-5, 251

9. Brenton Strange*, Penn State, 6-4, 253

10. Will Mallory, Miami (Fla.), 6-5, 239

Offensive tackle

The top three are Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Georgia’s Broderick Jones.

“The offensive tackles will come off the board,” ESPN analyst Todd McShay said. “Darnell Wright of Tennessee is going to be gone in the top 20, most likely. ... If you don’t get one of those top four guys in the top 20, I think you have to dip back into the second round to get an offensive tackle. ... It would be tough late in the first to get an offensive tackle that you feel great about.”

After the top four, the next three arguably are Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison and Ohio State’s 6-8, 374-pound Dawand Jones and Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron. Expect them all to be gone within the first 50 picks or so.

Top 10

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Peter Skoronski*, Northwestern, 6-5, 330

2. Paris Johnson Jr.*, Ohio State, 6-6, 313

3. Broderick Jones*, Georgia, 6-5, 311

4. Darnell Wright, Tennessee, 6-5, 333

5. Anton Harrison*, Oklahoma, 6-4, 315

6. Dawand Jones, Ohio State, 6-8, 374

7. Matthew Bergeron*, Syracuse, 6-5, 318

8. Blake Freeland*, BYU, 6-8, 302

9. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland, 6-5, 298

10. Tyler Steen*, Alabama, 6-6, 321

Interior offensive line

At the top of the class is Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, who could go late in the first round. Next are Texas Christian’s Steve Avila and North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch, a tackle who projects to guard in the NFL. They are solid second-round prospects.

“There are some good interior options,” Jeremiah said. “It’s a pretty good group of interior offensive linemen. ... Steve Avila from TCU and O'Cyrus Torrence, I think those guys are just plug and play. You're not going to win the press conference, maybe not going to win the draft party by taking those two guys, but I think they're ... solid starters immediately.”

While there are a lot of Day 3 prospects, it's not a great year for interior offensive linemen.

Top 10

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida, 6-5, 330

2. Steve Avila, G, TCU, 6-4, 332

3. Cody Mauch, G, North Dakota State, 6-5, 302

4. John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota, 6-3, 301

5. Joe Tippmann*, C, Wisconsin, 6-6, 313

6. Chandler Zavala, G, North Carolina State, 6-3, 322

7. Emil Ekiyor, G, Alabama, 6-3, 314

8. Braeden Daniels*, G, Utah, 6-4, 294

9. Olu Oluwatimi, C, Michigan, 6-3, 309

10. Luke Wypler*, C, Ohio State, 6-3, 303

Defensive ends

Alabama's Will Anderson might have been the top overall pick in last year’s draft had he been eligible. Listed at 253 pounds, he has positional flexibility and could work as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. The first player in Alabama history to be a two-time consensus All-American, Anderson had 62 tackles for lost yardage in 41 games, and had 27 1/2 sacks in his last two seasons.

“It’s a much deeper defensive end class than at defensive tackle,” ESPN analyst Matt Miller said. “You can find a defensive end who maybe isn’t a starter, but a situational pass rusher in rounds 4-5 this year.”

Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech and Nolan Smith of Georgia also are intriguing names with first-round grades.

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Will Anderson*, Alabama, 6-4, 253

2. Tyree Wilson*, Texas Tech, 6-6, 271

3. Nolan Smith*, Georgia, 6-2, 238

4. Myles Murphy*, Clemson, 6-5, 268

5. Lukas Van Ness*, Iowa, 6-5, 272

6. Will McDonald, Iowa State, 6-3.5, 239

7. Felix Anduike-Uzomah*, Kansas State, 6-3, 255

8. Keion White, Georgia Tech, 6-5, 285

9. B.J. Ojulari*, LSU, 6-2, 248

10. Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 254

Defensive tackle

Outside of the top 10, this isn’t the draft to find an immediate contributor at defensive tackle.

“This isn’t a great interior defensive line class – one of the weaker positions in the draft,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said.

Georgia’s Jalen Carter might be the best prospect in the draft and is expected to be selected in the top 10, despite off-the-field character concerns headlined by pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

“I don’t know how else to describe him – he is just a freak show when you’re watching him,” Jeremiah said. “It just looks like he works at a different speed than everybody else on the field. He is a unique player.”

Carter might be the only interior defensive lineman chosen in the top 25 picks, though.

Top 10

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Jalen Carter*, Georgia, 6-3, 314

2. Bryan Breese*, Clemson, 6-5, 298

3. Mazi Smith*, Michigan, 6-3, 323

4. Calijah Kancey*, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 281

5. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, 6-4, 309

6. Gervon Dexter*, Florida, 6-6, 310

7. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern, 6-2, 282

8. Byron Young, Alabama, 6-3, 294

9. Jaquelin Roy*, LSU, 6-3, 305

10. Moro Ojomo, Texas, 6-3, 292

Linebacker

There arguably are three clear-cut top-60 prospects at off-the-ball linebacker – Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Arkansas’ Drew Sanders and Clemson’s Trenton Simpson. All three might be able to step into an immediate role as a starter for the Bills.

But if you don’t get one of them, your odds of getting a rookie to step in and start right away probably are not good this draft.

“It won’t surprise me if none of them go in the first,” McShay said of the top four. “Drew Sanders and Jack Campbell probably are most likely to go in the first.”

There might only be seven taken in the first three rounds this year.

Top 10

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Trent Simpson*, Clemson, 6-2, 235

2. Drew Sanders*, Arkansas, 6-4, 235

3. Jack Campbell, Iowa, 6-5, 249

4. Noah Sewell*, Oregon, 6-2, 246

5. Daiyan Henley, Washington State, 6-0, 225

6. Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama, 6-1, 227

7. Dorian Williams, Tulane, 6-1, 228

8. DeMarvion Overshown, Texas, 6-3, 229

9. Owen Pappoe, Auburn, 6-0, 225

10. Ivan Pace, Cincinnati, 5-10, 231

Cornerbacks

Last season, 12 cornerbacks were drafted in the first three rounds, including Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner, who was taken by the New York Jets. That shows the importance of the position in a pass-happy league.

It looks like a good year for teams in need of a cornerback.

“There might not be a Sauce in this year's class, but there appears to be a higher number of players who will be starters in the NFL,” NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in ranking cornerback as the strongest position in this year’s draft class. “In fact, there will be big, long, explosive perimeter cornerbacks available in each of the first four rounds.”

Zierlein predicted as many as six cornerbacks could be taken in the first round,

It is likely a two-man competition between Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez for who becomes the first cornerback off the board, followed by Maryland's Deonte Banks and South Carolina's Cam Smith.

Top 10

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Devon Witherspoon*, Illinois, 6-0, 181

2. Christian Gonzalez*, Oregon, 6-1, 197

3. Deonte Banks*, Maryland, 6-0, 197

4. Cam Smith*, South Carolina, 6-1, 180

5. Kelee Ringo*, Georgia, 6-2, 207

6. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland, 5-11, 188

7. Emmanuel Forbes*, Mississippi State, 6-1, 166

8. Julius Brents, Kansas State, 6-3, 198

9. Eli Ricks*, Alabama, 6-2, 188

10. Cory Trice, Purdue, 6-3, 206

Safety

In 2022, there were three safeties chosen in the first round. This year, there figures to be just one.

“Overall, this isn’t a great class,” Zierlein wrote in ranking safety 10th out of 11 positions in the draft.

Part of the issue revolves around projections to the next level. Some college safeties transition to nickel cornerbacks at the NFL level, and that is a good possibility for some of the top prospects in this year’s class.

“Overall, this is a weak class of safeties, but there will likely be players who can succeed in the right situation,” Monson wrote. “Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson is a versatile playmaker who can line up in the slot (883 snaps over the past two years) and cover some of the more difficult matchups at the NFL level. He has a lot of scheme versatility and likely would improve most NFL defenses.”

Branch is one of those players who might project to nickel cornerback at the NFL level. He had a 90.7 run-defense grade last season, according to PFF, which was the best in college football. Additionally, he only missed four tackles on 173 career attempts. That’s a fantastic number. Branch is CBS Sports’ No. 16 overall prospect in the class.

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Brian Branch*, Alabama, 6-0, 193

2. Antonio Johnson*, Texas A&M, 6-3, 195

3. Sydney Brown, Illinois, 6-0, 200

4. Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State, 5-11, 202

5. Jammie Robinson*, Florida State, 5-11, 199

6. Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 206

7. Christopher Smith II, Georgia, 5-11, 190

8. J.L. Skinner, Boise State, 6-4, 220

9. Brandon Joseph*, Notre Dame, 6-1, 196

10. Jartavius Martin, Illinois, 6-0, 195