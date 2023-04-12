This is the sixth in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft.

The extent of the Buffalo Bills’ confidence in right tackle Spencer Brown will be tested in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Bills have expressed confidence in Brown since the 2022 season ended. Their work in free agency has supported that talk. The only move the Bills have made at tackle is to bring veteran backup David Quessenberry back to the roster on a one-year contract.

We will find out in the draft just how much of a challenge the Bills aim to give Brown for his starting job.

The No. 27 pick in the first round isn’t looking like a sure-fire spot to take a tackle, although it’s not out of the question.

“The offensive tackles will come off the board,” ESPN analyst Todd McShay said on a conference call last week. “Darnell Wright of Tennessee is going to be gone in the top 20, most likely. ... If you don’t get one of those top four guys in the top 20, I think you have to dip back into the second round to get an offensive tackle. ... It would be tough late in the first to get an offensive tackle that you feel great about.”

Tennessee’s Wright is 6-foot-5, 333 pounds and has 51 career starts. He’s widely viewed as the fourth-best tackle. If he were to fall to 27, it would be hard for the Bills to pass him up. But most mock drafts now have him being taken sooner. McShay’s latest mock puts Wright at No. 19. Wright had a Top 30 visit with the Bills.

Overall position ranking: 5 out of 10. The blue-chip talent at the top isn’t great, and the overall depth is only average.

Bills view: Brown was hampered by offseason back surgery last year, which caused him to miss all spring and most of training camp. He showed signs of progress the last month of the regular season. But the Bills need him to take a leap forward in 2023. The next tackle after Quessenberry is 2021 fifth-round pick Tommy Doyle, who missed almost the entire 2022 season with a knee injury.

The Bills could use someone in the first four rounds to push Brown and provide more insurance.

Bills need ranking: 8 out of 10.

The best: The top three are Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Georgia’s Broderick Jones.

Names to know: After the top four, the next three arguably are Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison and Ohio State’s 6-8, 374-pound Dawand Jones and Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron. It would be an upset if any still are available at the Bills’ second round pick, No. 59. Are any worth No. 27? That’s the question.

Most draft analysts agree with McShay that they’re second-rounders.

Harrison is a fluid mover – more fluid than former Sooner and former Bill Cody Ford. He’s not the most elite athlete. Bergeron tested better than Harrison and was dominant in the run game. But he had pass-protection issues at Syracuse. Some think he’d excel at guard. Bergeron would look good at No. 59. The humongous Jones isn’t that nimble, but guys that big have a lot of room for error. The Bills probably could do worse than a tackle with a wing span of 87 7/8 inches at No. 27.

Maryland’s raw Jaelyn Duncan and BYU’s Blake Freeland could be third-round considerations.

Intriguing: Oklahoma’s Wanya Morris has good tools and a huge wing span, at 85 3/4 inches. He’s pretty good in space, and he improved after transferring from Tennessee to the Sooners. He needs development, but he would be attractive late in the fourth round.

Sleeper: Jake Witt, 6-7 and 302, is a deep sleeper who started his college career as a basketball player at Division II Michigan Tech. In 2020, he transferred to Division II Northern Michigan, where he took up football. He played most of 2021 as a tight end, then shifted to tackle, where he started all of 2022. He showed great athleticism at his pro day, with a 4.89 40-yard dash and a 37-inch vertical jump (not a surprise from a basketball player).

Top 10 offensive tackles

Rank Player School Height, Weight

1. Peter Skoronski* Northwestern 6-5, 330

2. Paris Johnson Jr.* Ohio State 6-6, 313

3. Broderick Jones* Georgia 6-5, 311

4. Darnell Wright Tennessee 6-5, 333

5. Anton Harrison* Oklahoma 6-4, 315

6. Dawand Jones Ohio State 6-8, 374

7. Matthew Bergeron* Syracuse 6-5, 318

8. Blake Freeland* BYU 6-8, 302

9. Jaelyn Duncan Maryland 6-5, 298

10. Tyler Steen* Alabama 6-6, 321

* – underclassman.