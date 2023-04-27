The Buffalo Bills traded up to select tight end Dalton Kincaid of Utah at No. 25 on Thursday in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Bills trade up in first round, select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall in NFL draft With the 25th overall pick in the first round, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Beane acquired that pick via trade – sending the No. 27 overall pick in the first round and the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars for it.

Here are five things to know about the newest member of the Bills.

1. Late to the party: Kincaid didn’t play competitive football until his senior year of high school. He transferred during high school to Faith Lutheran in Nevada, where his teammates from basketball got him to join the football team. He quickly thrived, with all-state and all-conference honors that lone season. The Las Vegas native played flag football before that, along with plenty of other sports.

Kincaid's late start to his eventual sport of choice didn't slow his trajectory.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah joked that while he might not be the "captain of the fan club" for Kincaid, that he was "in the running" for that office. Jeremiah had Kincaid ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect and the No. 1 tight end.

"I think he is a special, special talent," Jeremiah said on a pre-draft conference call. "He is a stud. He is awesome. Off the line, he is awesome at the top of his routes. He can separate. He has great hands. He is competitive after the catch. He can make you miss."

2. Moving around: He transferred in college, as well. Kincaid spent two seasons at the University of San Diego before he transferred to Utah. Kincaid played 55 total games in college, 28 games at Utah. Kincaid felt the uptick in playing time was a big part of what led the Bills to taking him.

"I feel it’s more experience, more than anything, that increases confidence. So, just, you know, being out there and being in those situations definitely helps," Kincaid said. "Once you’re there, it slows down everything a little bit, so I think that has to do a lot with the success."

3. Kindred spirits: Kincaid will be able to quickly bond with a number of his Bills teammates, coaches and general manager Brandon Beane.

Like so many of them, Kincaid likes to golf. In fact, Kincaid said he spent Thursday morning golfing ahead of the draft.

4. Something to prove: After a small sample size in high school, Kincaid was a no star recruit. But once he had more time to play, he earned a number of accolades. Kincaid was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award in 2022. He also earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors.

5. Best for last: Kincaid said he did not come to Buffalo, but he did talk to the Bills throughout the pre-draft process, including his last meeting.

"I had a formal interview with them at the combine," Kincaid said. "It was, actually, my last formal interview, so it was really cool just to kind of meet that organization. I mean, they're very well known and they're very successful. So it was awesome.

"And then I just had an interview with them on Monday, just a Zoom. It was my last Zoom, as well, with any team. So, you know, you save the best for last. I feel like that's what I did."

During that Zoom, he got to have deeper discussions about the Buffalo offense and how he could fit in.

"It was cool," he said. "I got an inside look really, just into the offense, and just the scheme and kind of what they do. So, a lot of it was just kind of seeing how you retain knowledge, and just really, like ‘What would you do different on this route? How would you approach this coverage?’ So, I think the system’s awesome, and I’m just excited to be a part of it."