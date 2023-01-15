Buffalo Bills' next opponent: A first look at the Cincinnati Bengals

For the first time in 34 years, it will be the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meeting in the playoffs. The teams’ AFC divisional round game is set Sunday at 3 p.m. for Highmark Stadium on CBS.

A first look at the Bengals:

Record: 13-4 (first in AFC North). Beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 on Sunday night.

Coach: Zac Taylor (fourth year with Bengals – 32-37-1 regular season/playoffs).

Season recap

The Bengals were slow out of the gates, starting 0-2, 2-3 and 4-4. But then they took off, entering the Week 17 game against the Bills with nine consecutive wins. The offense goes through quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Maar Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals ranked 29th in rushing (95.5), but fifth in passing (265.0). They trailed throughout Sunday night’s game against Baltimore, but took the lead for good on defensive lineman Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return touchdown.

Bengals-Bills series

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Including regular season and the playoffs, the Bills lead the all-time series 17-5, but Cincinnati has won both playoff matchups – 28-21 in the 1981 Divisional round and 21-10 in the 1988 AFC title game. Both games were in Cincinnati. The teams’ Week 17 game was suspended in the first quarter and ultimately not resumed when Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The Bills will play at the Bengals in the 2023 regular season.

Key players

QB Joe Burrow: His 4,475 passing yards ranked fifth in the NFL during the regular season, and his 35 touchdowns were tied with the Bills’ Josh Allen for second (behind Patrick Mahomes’ 41 for Kansas City). Burrow had five 300-yard passing games, and four of his 12 interceptions came in one game (Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh).

WR Ja’Maar Chase: Despite missing four games, Chase caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards and eight touchdowns, including three games of at least 129 yards (129 vs. Pittsburgh, 132 at New Orleans and 130 vs. Atlanta).

WR Tee Higgins: He picked up the slack when Chase was injured, finishing with 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. In the four games Chase missed, Higgins had games of 49, 60, 148 and 114 yards.

DE Trey Hendrickson: A premium free-agent addition last year, Hendrickson had a career-high 14 sacks, but that total fell to eight (in 15 games) this year. He added 32 tackles and was voted to his second consecutive Pro Bowl.

LB Logan Wilson: A Wyoming teammate with the Bills’ Allen, Wilson led the Bengals with 123 tackles, 24 more than any teammate. He also chipped in seven quarterback hits and four pass break-ups.

Big question

How do the Bills cover all the Bengals’ weapons? The top three cornerbacks to start Sunday’s game against Miami were Tre’Davious White (outside), Dane Jackson (outside) and Taron Johnson (nickel). Johnson sustained a first-half knee injury and was replaced by rookie Kaiir Elam, who had an interception. The Bills will play sides, instead of having White, for example, travel with Chase around the formation. The Bills’ pass rush will be key in forcing Burrow off his spot.