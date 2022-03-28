Buffalo Bills, New York State, Erie County reach 'ironclad' 30-year deal to build $1.4 billion stadium

• The Pegulas are contributing at least $350 million toward stadium construction, plus the $50 million they will have to reimburse the league. A portion of those funds will come from the sale of about 50,000 personal seat licenses to all season ticket holders, beginning around $1,000 apiece. The Pegulas also are “responsible for any escalation in costs” to construct the stadium, Hochul said, a detail the governor called “quite significant.”

On Twitter, the Pegulas called the deal "another step" in the process of building a new stadium in Orchard Park. They also said they were grateful for the commitment Hochul made.

"While there are more hurdles to clear before getting to the finish line, we feel our public-private partnership between New York State, Erie County, led by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and the national Football League will get us there," they said.

Hochul, a Buffalo native who was raised in Hamburg, said her “No. 1 focus has been keeping the Buffalo Bills at home” during talks with the Pegulas and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that began in earnest shortly after she became governor in late August.

“This has been a long process, tough negotiations,” Hochul said.