Midway through his speech at Monday’s ceremonial groundbreaking for the Buffalo Bills' stadium, team owner Terry Pegula got a little louder.

“Ralph!” Pegula said, “We’re moving across the street!”

Mary Wilson, the wife of the late Ralph Wilson, was struck by the exclamation.

“I loved it,” Wilson told The Buffalo News. “I love Terry. And I love it was the cutest thing to say.”

It is not the first time Wilson has been moved by remarks from Terry Pegula. She remembered a moment on the field years ago, when Terry gave a nod to Ralph.

“He said, ‘You know, I don't like coming in second. But I don't mind coming in second to Ralph Wilson,’” Mary said. “And I think Ralph, he would be very proud and happy for the Pegulas and all of the Bills, everywhere.”

Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Bills in 2014 following Wilson's death at age 95.

As Pegula talked about the importance of remembering Bills history while looking toward the future with a new stadium, Wilson felt her late husband would be properly recognized.

“The legacy will always be here,” Wilson said. “And that's where the Pegulas are so thoughtful.

"They understand the importance of where the Bills came from. The Bills wouldn't be here without Ralph Wilson. And so, they understand that and they're so respectful of me.”

Monday’s ceremonial groundbreaking focused on the length of the stadium lease, with a 30-year deal to keep the Bills in Western New York. That longevity was not lost on Wilson, who wearing her husband's Hall of Fame ring.

“If I were ever alive, and the Bills were not here, I don't know what I would think,” Wilson said. “The Bills have got to always be here. There is no room for the Bills to leave Western New York ever, ever – forever, it should always be here. And I think it will always find a way for it to be here.”

While Wilson said she was never involved in negotiations, she recognized how much time and collaborating a deal such as this would take.

“Ralph went through similar things many times with government, (with the) city,” Wilson said. “And so, he understands what the Pegulas and their team have gone through, what Kim has accomplished here.

“And so, I think Ralph, looking down, he admires the fact that they got it done. And it's going to be something great for Western New York. And I think Ralph would be very proud.”