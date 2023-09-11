Erik Brady Follow Erik Brady Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Buffalo Bills open their season tonight on "Monday Night Football." Prime-time games are old hat for these Bills by now. It wasn’t like that 50 years ago – when Buffalo was the last of the NFL’s 26 teams to appear on "MNF."

Coincidentally, the unsung star of that night wore No. 50. That was Jim Cheyunski, the undersized middle linebacker, who forced two early turnovers that turned into two O.J. Simpson touchdowns as the Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-14, at newly opened Rich Stadium.

He surpassed 1,000 yards in that seventh game of a 14-game season, putting him on track to gain more than 2,000. (He did, of course.) The state-of-the-art scoreboard pulsed the magic number – 1,000 – over and over in the chill October air.

Simpson carried the ball 39 times that night, more than anyone ever had in a pro football game. (Harry Newman, of the New York Giants, rushed 38 times in 1934, and Jim Nance did the same for the Boston Patriots in 1966.)

“O.J. Simpson is the most powerful force in pro football today,” claimed Howard Cosell.

It is difficult to overstate how much "Monday Night Football" meant in the popular culture of those days. Cosell, Don Meredith and Frank Gifford – a three-man booth for the ages – were stars every bit as much as the players they chronicled.

Cosell played the vain villain, Meredith the affable comic, Gifford the handsome straight man. Western New York could not wait to greet them.

When Cosell taped his opening segment from the photo deck, some Bills fan seated above dumped confetti on him. And Meredith busted up laughing when the cameras caught a homemade sign that superimposed Cosell’s face on a baby’s body.

The game came two days before Halloween, adding to the carnival atmosphere. Some fans came in full costume. All came in full throat.

The Bills and the Denver Broncos had entered the 1973 season as the only two teams that had not yet appeared on MNF, which debuted to great fanfare in 1970. The Broncos made their first appearance on the NFL’s showcase one week before the Bills made theirs.

“The Bills no longer need to feel like orphans,” said the New York Times. “They belong.”

Cheyunski proved he did. He recovered a fumble by quarterback Len Dawson at the Chiefs’ 15-yard line on the game’s first series. Four Simpson runs later, the Bills led 7-0.

On the next series, Cheyunski intercepted a Dawson pass and returned it 31 yards to the KC 4-yard-line. Simpson ran it in on the next play. The Bills botched the snap on the extra point, but holder Bobby Chandler ran it in for the 14-0 lead barely three minutes in. (The NFL did not yet have two-point conversions.)

The Bills took advantage of their giftwrapped early lead by pounding the ball on the ground. They ran it 65 times in all — 14 more than they ever had in one game before. This was wise strategy on a blustery night.

“We found it especially tough going into the wind,” Chiefs coach Hank Stram said. “I can’t remember when it had so much to do with the final result.”

Simpson ran for 157 yards. Bills fullback Larry Watkins carried 19 times for 81 yards. Quarterback Joe Ferguson passed just 11 times – and his six completions were only one more than the five times he ran the ball.

Bills kicker John Leypoldt booted three field goals in the third quarter with the wind at his back. And that was that.

“If we can just keep playing this way,” Bills coach Lou Saban said, “there’s no telling where we’ll finish.”

Alas, they finished 9-5, out of the playoffs.

That night, though, was an uproarious celebration. Bills fans reveled not just in the win, but in themselves. This was their coming-out party on a primetime stage.

“I just absolutely loved the fans in Buffalo,” Cheyunski once told me. “They are avid football people, just a working-class, sports-loving population. They appreciated the players, and they made it a pleasure to play there.”

Tonight the Bills play at the New York Jets. As it happens, the Jets didn’t have long to wait for their first "MNF" game: They played in the first one, in 1970, against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills, and their restless fans, had to wait 3½ seasons before they got their turn in the prime-time spotlight.

Turned out to be worth the wait.