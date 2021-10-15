Buffalo Bills' Matt Milano practices again; Titans' Kristian Fulton sits out

Linebacker Matt Milano practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day Friday, a promising development for the Buffalo Bills as they prepare to face the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Milano, who missed the Kansas City game with a sore hamstring, was moving around well in the early portion of practice, which the media is allowed to watch.

The Bills have a bye week after Tennessee and might be tempted to hold out Milano to give him extra time to heal.

However, the Bills no doubt would like to be close to full defensive strength against a Titans team that ranks No. 3 in the NFL in rushing and is averaging 26.4 ppg.

Furthermore, the Bills might want to play some base, 4-3 defense against Tennessee. The Titans have played “heavy personnel” – either two running backs or two or more tight ends – on 36% of their offensive snaps this season. Because Titans running back Derrick Henry is such a powerful threat, the Bills probably will have to play with three linebackers on the field at least a little. That means A.J. Klein could get more action this week as the strong-side linebacker. If Milano sits out, the Bills would have to use both Klein and Tyrel Dodson as the linebackers with Tremaine Edmunds if they want to stay in their base defense.