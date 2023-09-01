The Buffalo Bills have released quarterback Matt Barkley with an injury settlement, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Barkley suffered a right elbow injury in the preseason game against the Steelers as he was battling with Kyle Allen to become Josh Allen's backup, and did not play in the preseason finale against Chicago. In two preseason games, Barkley was 21 of 27 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Barkley was placed on injured reserve as part of the Bills' cut down to 53 players on Tuesday.

With his release, Barkley is free to sign with another team.

Barkley, who turns 32 in September, had been in his second stint with the Bills. He hasn't played in a regular season game since playing seven games with the Bills in 2020. He spent the 2021 season with Tennessee and Carolina before returning to the Bills last season.