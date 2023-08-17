The middle linebacker competition is still open for the Buffalo Bills. Coach Sean McDermott didn’t mince words Thursday ahead of the team’s last practice before their second game of the preseason Saturday at Pittsburgh.

“Right now, I think there’s room for improvement, quite honestly,” McDermott said. “I think that we’ve got to do a better job with leading the defense. We got to do a better job with communication, execution. So, that’s an area of concern right now.”

In the mix are linebackers Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein and Baylon Spector. However, Bernard (hamstring) and Spector (back) have missed time with injuries. Spector returned Thursday.

Regardless of who is in, McDermott is looking for more.

“The total job description of running a defense, leading the defense, standing in front of the huddle, communicating the defense,” McDermott said. “It all goes together, it’s all connected.”

The fact that Bernard has been out since Aug. 11 with a hamstring injury has given Dodson the chance to either get a grip on the job or cause coaches to keep exploring options. Bernard was working on the side again Thursday, an indication he is probably unlikely to play against the Steelers.

Spector missed one day of practice – Wednesday – with a back injury, but he returned Thursday and felt good.

“Good, a lot better,” Spector told The Buffalo News coming off the field. “Just got out of the meetings the other day, and low back tightened up. … It was just pretty locked up on me, and then did a couple of things with the PTs, they got me right, and feeling a lot better.”

When practice was over, McDermott stayed on the field to talk to the linebackers before heading into the field house. Spector said it was less of a special message and more of a reiteration of previous messaging.

“Just really communication stuff on the field as the MIKE linebacker,” Spector said about McDermott’s post-practice focus. “Expectations of what he wants and those types of things.”

Some of those expectations go beyond just the linebackers. After two days of fiery practices, the Bills are seeking to fine-tune how the competitive juices could show.

“There’s always a fine line. I do like the competitive nature of our football team,” McDermott said. “I think that’s important that you don’t dull the edge of the sword. But at the same time, you have to be able to control it and harness it and channel it towards playing the next play with the proper amount of discipline. So, we don’t ignore that.

“It has been somewhat chippy the last couple of days, and to some extent, I think that’s good for us, because you gotta have an edge.”

On Dodson specifically, who has been among the most frequently involved players in camp scuffles, McDermott again noted a balance.

“It’s an emotional game, and emotions get involved, even in practice, and I remain fully confident in T-Dot,” McDermott said. “There’s growing pains along the way, and you have to be able to control your emotions at the same time. It can only go so far – you line up and you come back, and you win the next play. And so, I think he’ll learn from those.”