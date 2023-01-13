Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano named first-team All Pro after one of his 'most complete seasons'

On Friday, Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was holding a Matt Milano jersey and hoping he could get the linebacker to sign it. The jersey is going to be a gift, and the timing was perfect as teammates swarmed Milano in celebration.

“Honestly, this is for a family member who’s just a big Matt Milano fan,” Epenesa said. “And today just happened to be the day that they announced (the news), and things just kind of ironed out that way. So, it is really cool, just the odds of the day.”

Around the time the Bills were finishing practice, the news broke that Milano had been named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in a vote of 50 national media members who cover the league regularly. It was the first selection for the sixth-year linebacker.

Milano found out as his teammates congratulated him, first in the fieldhouse and then a chorus following him to his locker, shouting his name.

“It means a lot,” Milano said. “Anytime you have your teammates behind you in that area, it means a lot. But either way, I feel like my teammates respect me, so with or without that All-Pro title behind it, I feel like we have a good relationship.”

Milano received the third-most votes of linebackers (25 first-team votes), behind San Francisco’s Fred Warner (42 first-team votes) and Baltimore’s Roquan Smith (27). The AP introduced a new system for selection this year with three points for a first-place vote and one for a second-place vote.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was named to the second team, and he received 13 first-team votes. His vote total was fifth among wide receivers.

Milano has 99 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions, including a pick-six, in 15 games. His consistent high-caliber of play has him very well-liked by his teammates and by the Epenesa family.

“They see Matt making big plays all the time, and they’re like, ‘I love Matt Milano!' ” Epenesa said. “All my cousins in California love Matt Milano.”

Epenesa gets why: He’s a big Milano fan, too.

“Very well deserved,” Epenesa said on the All-Pro nod. “Obviously, extremely happy for Matt. He’s a freaking amazing player, and just a better dude.”

Milano was one of 16 first-time honorees. Teammates such as cornerback Taron Johnson were surprised it took this long.

“Oh my gosh, I mean I feel like he deserved that for a long time,” Johnson said. “He’s been playing at a high level for years, so to see him get that recognition, it means everything.”

Milano feels he’s having “one of (his) most complete seasons” as a pro. He credited his success this year to a combination of being in the league longer, his comfort with the system and continuing to make big plays.

“The game against the Ravens, I’d say he was just making play after play,” Johnson said, “And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this guy’s an animal.’ So, just seeing him when he’s like that, I see him being an All-Pro. He’s been playing like that for years, so I’m just happy he got it.”

Milano wasn't planning to take much time to process the award or the plays he’s made to earn it. He’s instead thinking about the plays he hopes to keep making in the postseason, beginning with Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins.

“I’ll definitely take a second after I’m done with the day and reflect on it,” Milano said, “But I’m looking forward to playing the Dolphins here.”

Injury report: Buffalo Bills Jordan Phillips and Isaiah McKenzie questionable for wild card Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Neither practiced on Friday.

More All-Pro nods

A number of other Bills players received votes for the All-Pro teams. Quarterback Josh Allen received 15 points and was tied for third among quarterbacks with Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.

Nyheim Hines was third among kick returners and had five first-team votes.

Safety Jordan Poyer was sixth in voting at his position and received five first-team votes.

Kicker Tyler Bass was sixth at his position and garnered one first-team vote.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds received two second-team votes.

Hyde's timeline clarified

While safety Micah Hyde returning to practice on Wednesday sent a fervor through Bills fans, coach Sean McDermott wants to be realistic about any expectations for Hyde on game days.

“He’s not playing this week. He won’t play next week. After that, I don’t know,” McDermott said Friday. “It's kind of one of those things like, 'Wake me up, tap me on the shoulder when he's ready.’ ”

When the Bills started Hyde’s 21-day practice window on Wednesday, McDermott noted immediately that Hyde would not play against the Dolphins. Hyde noted Wednesday how the decision will be up to medical staff on when he is ready to go and not his call.

“We all want him out there,” McDermott said, but the Bills don’t want to rush him. Hyde had neck surgery in late September after he was injured in Week 2.

Air Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a finalist for the 2022 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year award.

The National Football League and FedEx Corp. announced the finalists Friday. Allen joins quarterbacks Joe Burrow of Cincinnati and Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City as the three finalists.

Running backs Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) and Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders) are the finalists for the 2022 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year.

Voting continues through Feb. 8 at nfl.com/fedex, via Twitter polls on @NFL or the NFL Mobile app. FedEx will donate $20,000 to the Historically Black College or University (HBCU) choice of the winning quarterback and running back.