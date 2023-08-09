PITTSFORD – Latavius Murray showed off what he feels is an underrated part of his game Wednesday during the Buffalo Bills’ penultimate practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

The 10th-year running back had a pair of long catches during the practice, the second of which came from quarterback Josh Allen and covered about 70 yards for a touchdown.

“It definitely felt good. If I'm being honest, I think it's been a big part of my game that's been undervalued,” Murray said after practice. “My biggest thing always was, 'Look, I might not run the best routes,' but just catch everything thrown to me, and, obviously, I'm a runner after that. That's it for me. I try to always be consistent with that, and when I get opportunities to showcase it like today, try to do the most with it.”

Earlier in the practice, Murray, 33, had a catch-and-run from quarterback Kyle Allen, covering about 30 yards and giving him about 100 receiving yards for the day. Not bad for the oldest running back in the NFL.

“We throw the ball a good amount, so the more a running back can do in the pass game here, it can be definitely beneficial that we turn those plays into some explosives,” Murray said.

Ryan O'Halloran: Ryan Bates' summer diet plan – 5,000 calories a day to prepare for defensive tackles “My focus is going to be on my techniques vs. those bigger dudes and getting on them early and using my athleticism and quickness to my advantage,” Bates said.

The Bills’ running backs were busier than usual Wednesday, because Damien Harris missed the practice with a knee injury suffered Monday. Harris watched a portion of practice from the sideline with a sleeve on his right leg.

“Especially for us guys who are new in this offense, those extra reps help out,” Murray said. Running backs coach Kelly Skipper “did a great job looking out and taking care of our bodies. Practice was cut down a little bit today, but it was just good work. It benefitted us getting some extra reps with Damien out.”

Rapp reps with the ones

Starting safety Jordan Poyer received a veteran rest day, leading to Taylor Rapp getting work with the first team.

“It’s great. I think, even when J. Po is in there, I kind of rotate in there – you know, all the safeties kind of rotate in and get reps, really,” Rapp said. “So, it's a great opportunity, obviously, to build some chemistry with the ‘ones’ and play with different people who I’m usually not playing with.”

Ryan O'Halloran: Thoughts on the Bills' first unofficial depth chart of preseason Buffalo News sports reporter Ryan O'Halloran chimes in with 11 thoughts on the Buffalo Bills' depth chart, which never means everything, but never means nothing, either.

Safety Damar Hamlin also got some time with the first team with Rapp when the Bills limited Micah Hyde’s reps. Hyde and Rapp teamed up to break up a deep pass from Josh Allen that was intended for Deonte Harty.

“It was fourth down. We’re in two-minute situation right there,” Rapp said. “So, offense kind of … I guess they didn't have anything really to lose, and just knowing personnel and how Josh can move, move around in the backfield, and sneak around and get out of the pocket and how big of an arm he is, I kind of knew he was going to launch the ball deep, and so just playing my technique, and just trusting myself, and just being deepest of the deepest and able to make a play on it.”

Offense starts slow

The first 11-on-11 work of Wednesday came in the red zone, and the defense, undoubtedly, had the upper hand. On the first snap, edge rusher Leonard Floyd blew past left tackle Dion Dawkins for a would-be sack of Allen. Back-to-back pass attempts for running back James Cook fell incomplete, and Murray was stuffed at the goal line before Allen finally rolled to his right and hit tight end Dawson Knox for a touchdown on the next play.

With Kyle Allen at quarterback, edge rusher Shane Ray got a would-be sack as the pocket collapsed.

Bills QB Josh Allen comes in at No. 8 on NFL Top 100 players He also was slotted as the fourth quarterback in the rankings in voting conducted before last season's playoffs.

The starting offense hit its stride later in practice. Allen connected with Knox for a gain of 16 yards, followed by a nice completion to Stefon Diggs over White for 33 yards.

Injury updates

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver missed his second straight practice because of a sore back. Defensive back Cam Lewis also missed practice with a groin injury, as did fullback Reggie Gilliam. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips took part in the early portion of practice, but did not participate in any team drills as he works himself back into the lineup following offseason shoulder surgery.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins returned to practice after missing some time Monday because of a hand injury.

Diggs and defensive back Siran Neal collided during 11-on-11 work, leading to some tense moments as both players stayed down after the play. Eventually, Diggs got up first, and with a smile gave a helmet tap to Neal as both players avoided serious injury.

Bills' Terrel Bernard embraces challenge, fun at middle linebacker Bernard is a second-year player out of Baylor University, and he is in one of the most notable position battles for the Bills this training camp: the starter at middle linebacker.

Odds and ends

Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford continued to split time with the starting defense as the No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White. … Tyrel Dodson started and received most of the work at middle linebacker. … Neal turned in the defensive play of the day, intercepting Kyle Allen on a throw intended for Trent Sherfield. … Kyle Allen fumbled a shotgun snap from Alec Anderson, leading to a big loss on the play for the offense. … Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones quickly got into the backfield for a would-be sack of Josh Allen. ...

Dhane Smith and Ian McKay, two members of the Buffalo Bandits’ National Lacrosse League championship team, watched practice from the sidelines. Smith and McKay spent some time with Bills owner Terry Pegula, who also owns the Bandits, and took pictures with the NLL trophy with Elam, who has become a big Bandits fan since coming to Buffalo. … The Bills will hold their final practice of training camp at 9:45 a.m. Thursday before heading back to Orchard Park to continue preparations for the 2023 season. The team opens its three-game preseason schedule at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against the Colts.