The Buffalo Bills added to their receiving corps Saturday, taking Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter in the fifth round at No. 150.

Here are five things to know about Shorter.

1. Gator gang: Shorter was teammates for one season at Florida with guard O'Cyrus Torrence, who the Bills took Friday in the second round of the draft. He also played with cornerback Kaiir Elam, the Bills' first-round pick in 2022. Shorter said he can’t wait to be teammates with Elam again, reminiscing on competitive one-on-ones during practice at Florida. He expects to fall back into that routine shortly.

"I can’t wait to go up there and use those guys and just being able to lean on them and just being able to get better," he said. "Because I feel like me and Kaiir, once I get up there, we are going to probably start doing one-on-ones and working out and stuff like that."

2. Baseball background: Shorter grew up playing baseball and he actually wore his baseball cleats to his first football practice. But until then, he was asking to play football, too.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"Growing up, since I was a baby, I always wanted to play football," Shorter said. "But my mom, she’s a big mama bear, so she was always like, ‘You can’t play because you’re going to get hurt, yada, yada yada.’ And I was like 'OK,' but every single year I was begging and begging. But I feel like when I was playing baseball, I was working super hard at it so I ended up being really good growing up."

3. Transfer portal: Shorter started out at Penn State, and he played there for two seasons before transferring to Florida. He played 48 games in college, starting 27, and was a consistent starter his last two seasons.

4. Finding motivation: Shorter said when he sees negative critiques of his game, he'll screenshot them and set them as the background on his phone. When he wakes up, it's the first thing he sees, pushing him from the time he gets up.

"And then as I’m working out, I’m thinking about all that stuff so I’m just working 10 times harder," Shorter said. "Like this morning, I got up early and I remember just going down there and just working super hard. I mean, usually everyday I’ll be going hard, but I feel like me just being (ticked) off mentally."

5. Education is important: Shorter said graduating was always the goal when he went to college, and he earned his bachelor's degree in education sciences. His dad was a principal, and his parents would give him work to do over the summer. Shorter plans to get his master's degree as well. Until then, he'll apply the same discipline to football.

"I feel like I've mastered the right way to study," he said. "So, I think that that definitely helps me out a lot with my playbooks."