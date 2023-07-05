By now, Buffalo Bills fans have seen the clip from Josh Allen's appearance on the Bussin with the Boys podcast that was released Monday about Stefon Diggs' one-day absence from mandatory minicamp practice and the firestorm that ensued. But, wait, there's more, and it provides some interesting context.

Allen is shown saying that "the media has blown this so far out of proportion."

"It wasn’t anything major," the QB continued. "The media blew it up. They’re still talking about it. Like, let it go. There’s no reason to still be talking about. He’s on the field with us the next day. It was not a big deal."

Allen acknowledged that coach Sean McDermott sent Diggs home while they were having discussions and trying to "resolve some things." McDermott has deemed the issue "resolved."

The clip ends there, but Allen had more to say when host Taylor Lewan referred to Diggs as being "real theatrical" on the sideline with his teammates.

"I will say this," Allen said, pausing. "Stef is hyped up on a game day. He’ll yell at me for good. He’ll yell at me for bad. And I want that from him. I want him to tell me what’s going on. But then again, when things are going good, he’s yelling at somebody because he’s hyped up. He wants to see somebody do something.

"It is what it is. He’s one of the best receivers in the game. That’s my brother right there. I love him. And everything else is behind us and we’re moving forward."

The conversation that lasted more than an hour touched on many topics beyond Diggs.

The full show is available here. Allen's segment, which was taped when he was in Nashville for Tight End U., begins around the 42-minute mark.