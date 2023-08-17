Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will play Saturday in the preseason game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Sean McDermott said.

Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not play in the preseason opener last Saturday against Indianapolis, and most starters played on a limited basis.

McDermott said he expected the starters to play "about a quarter and a half."

"You want to get them ready," McDermott told reporters. "You look at the military and what they do, they don’t just throw those guys out there.”

McDermott said play-time plan for Saturday is a bit of a departure from last year.

Allen played one series in the preseason last year, leading the Bills on a 70-yard touchdown drive. Allen was 3-for-3 on the series for 45 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis, and played six snaps. Allen also played six snaps and the starting offensive line played 10 snaps. The defensive front seven played 10 to 20 snaps.

McDermott has said before the game that Allen would play a "healthy amount," and Allen was expecting to play the first quarter, but he was pulled after the Bills moved the ball so efficiently on the first drive.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

The Bills continue to deal with a handful of injuries. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf) did not practice Thursday.

McDermott listed defensive back Cam Lewis (groin) and running back Damien Harris (knee) as limited participants.

After missing Wednesday's practice, wide receiver Gabe Davis and linebacker Baylon Spector were back on the field.