Three questions on our mind after Monday’s confounding loss by the Bills to the New York Jets:

Why do the Jets have Josh Allen’s number?

The Jets have a great defense. They had the lowest blitz rate in the NFL last year yet ranked third in the league in pressure rate on the quarterback. That means they consistently can cover with seven men, which means they can prevent big plays. They force the quarterback to be supremely patient.

Patience can be Allen’s weakness. So it was again Monday night, when he tried to do too much. Some of this is just part of the bargain with Allen. He’s capable of putting on his Superman cape and making the spectacular play. He did it on the TD pass to Stefon Diggs on Monday.

But his interceptions went overboard. There was no need for the deep heave into triple coverage in the first half. It benefited the field position but that’s beside the point. Allen faced pressure on the second INT from Quinnen Williams but there was no need to force the ball on second and 12 from the Jets’ 40. It sure looked like Trent Sherfield was open underneath. The third INT was more of a bad read than a greedy throw but he suggested he should have looked underneath on that one, too.

How significant is losing the opener? Yes, this loss probably will haunt the Bills. Why? They got beaten by Zach Wilson, who passed for a measly 140 yards. In the big picture, the injury to Aaron Rodgers is the most significant thing that happened Monday night. Jets coach Robert Saleh said it’s an Achilles injury. That suggests it’s season-ending.

Can you imagine? You pay a 39-year-old $36.8 million for this season and he plays four plays. It’s a disaster for the Jets. They were all in on a Super Bowl run in 2023 and 2024 with Rodgers. Ask yourself, Bills fans, do you feel bad for the Jets? OK, the answer is no.

But if the injury is as bad as it appears, it’s great news for the Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Sure, the Jets’ defense is great. But they’re not going to the Super Bowl with Wilson at QB. It changes the entire complexion of the AFC East race.

Is there something optimistic that can be said about the Bills’ performance? Look at it this way: The guy who’s supposed to be the best player on the Buffalo team was the No. 1 reason the Bills lost. It’s not like all these other pieces the Bills were hoping might help this season did nothing. Leonard Floyd looked good. So did Greg Rousseau. The pass defense was good. Dalton Kincaid showed some flashes.