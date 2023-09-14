Jim Kubiak is entering his sixth season of analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for The Buffalo News. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the former head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills missed a golden opportunity to capture a victory against a wounded New York Jets team Monday. The extraordinary hype around Aaron Rodgers’ arrival dissipated on his fourth play from scrimmage when he left the game with a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. This presented the Bills a different opponent than they prepared for, led by inexperienced quarterback Zach Wilson.

Rather than capitalize, Allen and the Bills committed four turnovers, which were the difference in the game, and Allen was sacked five times.

PlayAction podcast: Josh Allen turnovers and other problems we have seen before Interceptions, a fumble and some questionable decisions by Josh Allen played a big role in the Bills season opening overtime loss to the New York Jets. Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald discuss what went wrong and what it will take to get Allen and the Bills back on track.

Allen completed 29 of 41 attempts (70.7%) for 236 yards and one touchdown while throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. Allen was at times extraordinary, making plays with his legs, but as the game wore on, Allen’s patience wore thin. He could not keep himself from making disastrous attempts down the field into the teeth of a physical and disciplined Jets defense. Safety Jordan Whitehead picked off Allen for all three of the interceptions.

Allen had a disastrous second half and overtime, which consisted of six possessions and resulted in two interceptions, one fumble, two punts and one successful drive for a field goal.

• Sixth series: Interception.

• Seventh series: Three-and-out, punt.

• Eighth series: Interception.

• Ninth series: One play, fumble.

• 10th series: Field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

• 11th series: Three-and-out, punt, which was returned for game losing touchdown.

Allen’s decision-making on when to give up on a play that was well defended appeared to be a concern as he tried to improvise and force plays. Allen seemed to pass up easy completions in favor of looking deep. Credit the Jets’ defense, whose alignments and pressure made Allen uncomfortable, but it was Allen’s big-play philosophy and his inability to be satiated with completions underneath the coverage that caused his negative plays. Allen’s turnovers were due to being unsatisfied by short gains. Perhaps the lesson in all this is that getting something positive against a strong defense is better than nothing at all.

Allen's performance rated 83.4% in our Doing Your Job grading system. By comparison, Allen's grade was 84% for the Bills' playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

First quarter

Play selection: 14 offensive plays: Nine passes, five runs.

Allen: 8 for 9 passing, 54 yards, one sack. One carry for 14 yards.

Performance grade: 93%.

Score: Bills, 3-0.

Allen’s first quarter was his best of the night. He was decisive, accurate and on time with nearly all his decisions. Despite a missed third-down attempt to Stefon Diggs that led to a punt, the second drive included a remarkable completion to Damien Harris, which set up the first points of the game and a 3-0 lead. Allen took the check down of 5 yards on third-and-15, and the play went for a 13-yard gain.

Two plays before this smart check down, you can see a sign of things to come in this photo and video. Allen passed up two open targets underneath the coverage and instead took a sack for a loss of 9 yards on first-and-10. His deep-to-short habits here resulted in a missed opportunity for an easy completion, either in the flat to Dawson Knox or to Diggs on a drag route. The Jets didn’t take everything away, but they did eliminate all of Allen’s deep passing opportunities, daring him to be patient.

If this sounds familiar, here is what I wrote after the Bills' game against the Jets in November: A quarterback of Allen’s caliber believes he can make big things happen, but in a game like this when a defense commits to preventing just that, a change in mentality was necessary to take what was given, and that didn’t happen. This small adjustment to surrender the big-play mentality to a structured chip-away mindset was required to pull out a close game. Allen has this ability, but he just didn’t shift his decision-making, and this was the difference.

Second quarter

Play selection: 20 offensive plays: 12 passes, eight runs.

Allen: 9 for 12 passing, 79 yards, one sack, one interception.

Performance grade: 87%.

Score: Bills, 13-3.

In the second quarter, Allen’s impatience became apparent. On the Bills’ first drive, Allen threw this third-and-8 attempt way down the field and into the waiting hands of the Jets' Whitehead.

Allen escaped the pocket to his left and was alone. What we have come to know and love about Allen is his ability to make plays with his legs, and there wasn’t a single defender between him and the first-down marker. He could have run for the first down and more.

Instead, Allen indiscriminately launched a post route into double coverage. Allen either didn’t see Whitehead in the middle of the field or he felt that he could out-throw the coverage. This interception wasn't a good Jets’ defensive play. It was an undisciplined decision by the quarterback.

If Allen had simply run for the first down, he might have scampered 20 yards or more and kept the momentum going.

An argument could be made that the field position following the interception was the same as a punt. But the momentum shifted following this turnover, and despite Wilson’s struggles to throw the football, the Jets' powerful running game took over as they broke off a huge run and turned the turnover into a field goal to tie the game 3-3.

Allen and the Bills answered on the next possession with their most complete series of the game. Allen orchestrated a masterful 11-play scoring drive and capped it off with a sensational touchdown pass.

Here, Allen improvised and escaped to his right on what was an all-slant passing concept. His deceiving speed allowed him to get around the edge and softly put the football into the chest of Diggs as Allen himself was sliding out of bounds. Diggs did a superb job of wheeling back into Allen’s periphery and getting into his line of sight towards the back pylon. This Diggs adjustment demonstrates the tremendous synergy these two players have. Diggs gave Allen a chance on this play, and that made the difference on an important third down. Allen was nearly past the line of scrimmage, but the review confirmed all of his body had not gone past the line of scrimmage as he let the football go.

The Bills added to their 10-3 lead just before the half with a Matt Milano interception and another Tyler Bass field goal. The Bills had a comfortable halftime lead at 13-3. At this point, Bills fans across the country were feeling great about their Bills’ chances of winning by playing sound defense and not giving the Jets anything that could help them offensively.

In the first half, Allen completed 17 of 21 attempts for 133 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had four rushes for 29 yards. With the exception of Allen’s interception in the second quarter, he was very accurate, decisive and efficient. More of the same was not to follow.

Third quarter

Play selection: 10 offensive plays: Seven passes, three runs.

Allen: 5 for 7 passing for 39 yards, sack, interception. No carries.

Performance grade: 91%.

Score: Bills, 13-6.

To their credit, the Jets capitalized on the opening possession of the half with a field goal to close the Bills' lead to 13-6.

Allen and the Bills began their first offensive drive of the half with 8:59 remaining in the quarter. Here, Allen marched the Bills into Jets’ territory with four completions on seven plays before throwing another interception to Whitehead.

Here, on second-and-12, from midfield, Allen launched a prayer with a long throw in the middle, trying to make a play that simply wasn’t there. There wasn’t any trickery in the Jets’ alignment. In fact, Whitehead was so deep in the middle of the field pre-snap that he wasn't visible in this picture right before the play.

This unforced error gave the Jets hope that, despite the loss of Hall of Fame-bound quarterback Rodgers, they could still find a way to beat Buffalo. The misjudgment on this play created a sense of urgency that affected Allen the rest of the way as he was trying to make up for his giveaways.

The Jets’ defense continued to play with a tough, hard-nosed mentality, forcing a three-and-out on the Bills’ next possession. Despite the two turnovers, Allen and the Bills still appeared to be in control with a one touchdown lead, 13-6.

Fourth quarter

Play selection: 16 plays: 11 passes, five runs.

Allen: 7 for 11 passing for 64 yards, sack, interception, fumble. Two carries for 7 yards.

Performance grade: 79%.

Score: Tie, 13-13.

The Bills began their eighth offensive possession from their own 15-yard line at the 14:11 mark of the fourth quarter. Allen overcame a Jets’ sack by converting a third-and-9 play with this incredible flip-pass. Here, the Jets blitz was again forcing Allen to step up to his right. He sees Latavius Murray out of the corner of his eye on a swing route and flips the football out to him with extraordinary touch and accuracy.

Josh Allen flicks the ball to Latavius Murray for the 1st down 😳🔥pic.twitter.com/gEreWs8Je5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2023

But three plays later, on third-and-2, Allen threw his third interception of the game as Whitehead undercut the corner route. This was the exact same play as in the first quarter in which Allen had two players open, Knox and Diggs underneath, but instead he took a sack trying to manipulate the defense and waited for the corner to be open. This time, he threw his third interception while again forcing the corner route to Gabe Davis. An easy completion to an open Knox or Diggs would have converted the third down.

Here, Allen didn’t need to get more, he just needed enough to keep the drive alive. Credit Whitehead, who sat and read this perfectly, undercutting Allen’s flat trajectory attempt. In a way, Whitehead initially gave Allen the appearance that there was an opening for a direct, laser-like throw, and then closed the hole after the ball left Allen’s hands. Instead, Allen must force himself to be more disciplined and take what the defense is giving.

The Jets’ offense scored their only touchdown in regulation to tie the game. It wasn’t the Jets’ offensive confidence as much as it was the multiple mistakes that encouraged and propelled their momentum. As a result, Allen’s frustration with himself boiled over the next time he touched the football.

Here, Allen mishandled the snap. These things happen, and when they do, quarterbacks are taught to run into the hole if they miss their handoff. Clearly, Allen reacted in a way that he was taught as he attempted to substitute himself for the running back. There were two distinct issues that caused this fumble. First, notice that Jets defensive end (No. 72) Michael Clemons was lined up so far outside that he looked like a linebacker. Second, Allen had tight end Quintin Morris pulling from his right to left to kick out the end man on the line of scrimmage. Allen arrived at the run-hole before Morris and bumped into Morris before he was able to block his designated assignment. At the same time, Clemons arrived and nailed Allen. This was the worst case scenario in every way. Allen muffed the snap, desperately attempted to run into the hole, smashed into his own blocker, and was then crushed by the gigantic defensive end.

Here, Allen was the victim of the circumstance of mishandling the snap, but rather than just maintain possession, go to the ground, or try to get the ball to his running back despite being late, he tries to do it all himself. As much success as Allen has had by ad-libbing plays like this, they can also be disastrous. The result of this attempt to create something from nothing was a turnover on their own 25-yard line.

The Jets capitalized to take the lead with a field goal to make the score 16-13 with less than two minutes remaining. The Jets were able to convert a fourth down on this drive, which forced Sean McDermott to use two of his three timeouts.

Allen and the Bills took over on their 11th drive of the game with 1:48 remaining and one timeout. To Allen’s credit, he was spectacular on this drive, completing four passes in a row into Jets’ territory. Bass’s 50-yard attempt miraculously hit the left upright and spilled over the crossbar to tie the game and send it into overtime.

At this point many of us, Allen included, felt the relief that perhaps the Bills could pull out a victory.

Overtime

Play selection: Three offensive plays: Two passes, one run.

Allen: 0 for 2 passing. No carries.

Performance grade: 67%.

Score: Jets, 22-16

The Bills won the toss, elected to receive, had a false start and went three-and-out. Allen threw two incompletions on two attempts, and a rushing attempt by James Cook gained four yards. The Bills punted the football, and the Jets' special teams did the rest as Xavier Gipson returned the punt for the game-winning touchdown.

Conclusion

Surprisingly, Allen is 0-5 in overtime games and tied for the most overtime losses, including postseason, without a win or tie.

In every win or loss, everyone plays a part. Had the Bills covered the punt properly in overtime, perhaps the outcome would have been different. The reality in this game, however, was that much of the adversity the Bills experienced was self-inflicted. Four of the 68 plays Allen participated in resulted in turnovers, which nullified and eliminated 4 of 11 (36%) of the Bills' potential scoring opportunities. Combine that with a stout Jets’ defensive effort, which forced three more Buffalo punts, and you have a low-scoring affair in which a Jets’ offense manages to make just enough plays to squeak out a victory.

This loss hurts the Bills because of the way in which it happened. After all the talk and focus on protecting the football, Allen gave away 36% of the game on turnovers. Allen’s postgame press conference comments about his four turnovers said it all: “Same (stuff), same plays, different day.” He knows that, above all else, protecting the football must be his priority.

This quarterback adversity is a reminder of a quote that perhaps can help become the building blocks of redemption in Week 2 against the Raiders. “Success is not final and failure is not fatal.” Allen will be, and should be, angry and looking to avenge this effort. Despite the fact that he is as talented and tough a quarterback as there has ever been, he must develop the self-discipline to keep his worst tendencies in check and protect the football. There is simply no other path to achieving the elite success he is capable of.