Emma Ritting, 12, wanted to do something for the birthday of her younger sister, Sophie, 10, who has battled epilepsy since she was 10 months old.

The family loves the Buffalo Bills. Her sister loves quarterback Josh Allen. So Emma decided to invite Josh Allen to attend her Sophie's Allen-themed birthday party. She wrote Allen a letter in late February, beginning with "Dear Josh Allen."

For those of you who shared Sophie's invitation and letter to @JoshAllenQB in honor of her younger sister's birthday - thank you. Because of #BillsMafia he saw it and this happened 🥹Emma has debilitating epilepsy. So much of her life is hard. This day was just about happiness. pic.twitter.com/GzxcTFo3QG — Kate Glaser (@KateGIaser) May 26, 2023

While Allen didn't make the party, he did want to meet Emma and Sophie.

That happened Friday, as shown in a video tweeted by Kate Glaser, the founder of Hope Rises.

As the video shows, Emma and Sophie walk down hallway at Highmark Stadium toward the Bills' locker room, and Emma explains that is where the Bills get dressed for their games. Emma is wearing a Dion Dawkins jersey, and Sophie has an Allen jersey.

The two turn the corner and hear, "Hi Emma! How are you guys doing?" and see Allen. Their reaction is priceless.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Allen signed Sophie's jersey and provided other souvenirs, and the sisters got to take a photo inside Highmark Stadium.

The video was viewed nearly 130,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon, with many reactions from Bills fans.

Here is a sampling:

🥹 I’m so glad he saw this and they were able to meet him. This is so special and I love Josh for always trying to reach out and make a persons day like that 🥰❤️💙 — Nicole Becker (@Crazy4Skinner53) May 26, 2023

God I love Josh. He's always so good to the young fans that have to deal with disabilities, cancer, and other issues. It's always a beautiful thing to see. — Phil 🔥🤘🔥 (@onelove5191) May 26, 2023

What a great man that would take the time for a child that is in need of being lifted up. You Go Josh thats why we love you!!! — Joy Travis (@JoyTrav30628993) May 30, 2023

Josh Allen is SO BUFFALO and I mean that in the best way - embodies how friendly and caring the community is. — Tony Bogyo (@TBogyo) May 26, 2023

The only thing better than Josh Allen the quarterback is Josh Allen the person.So awesome that Bills public relations made this possible.#BillsMafia #GoBills — Mark 🐶 (@GrumpyOldMuppet) May 27, 2023