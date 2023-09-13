Josh Allen sat on a stool in front of his locker after Monday’s game with a green towel draped over his head for a good eight minutes while many of his teammates talked to reporters.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback took the loss hard. The sun came up Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Allen met with media. He didn’t look defeated, as he did after the game Monday night. He said all the right things. He acknowledged his poor performance against the New York Jets without figuratively lashing himself with a whip. You don’t want that from your franchise quarterback. He needs to play with the unshakable self-belief of a brain surgeon.

“Obviously, got to play smarter football,” Allen said of his play. “I thought our team did a lot of good things, don’t want to take away from that. The grand scheme of things, it’s one game and we’re not going to let it turn into two.”

Allen’s three interceptions against the Jets all were forced, in one way or another. How does he avoid his tendency to try to do too much?

“Internally, just understanding the game, understanding situations and making that a point of emphasis on game day,” Allen said. “I let it get away from me this last game and again, I’m not going to let it affect me going forward. As a quarterback in this league, the best ones are able to kind of put this behind them, but take away lessons from it and not let it affect how they play the next game in a negative way. So, again, try to use it to my advantage and learn from it. It’s not the first time I’ve thrown three. And, you know, barring how long I play in this league, hopefully it’s a long time, it might not be the last I ever throw three.”

So here we are, one game into Year Six of Allen’s Bills career:

Allen is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, but can he play with the ruthless efficiency of a great quarterback for a full season? That’s an open question.

Allen can play with great efficiency. We’ve seen it. And not just on occasion. And not just in the 2021 playoffs. We’ve seen it a bunch. But coming on the heels of the second half of last season, Allen needs to get a better handle on his turnovers.

He knows it.

“It’s the double-edged sword of I get away with it a lot of times, and sometimes I don’t,” he said. “And sometimes it hurts us. So just know when and where to do it, and when not to do it. That’s a learning process that takes a long time. And Year Six in this league, I should know better when to do that.”

Bingo.

“Now I gotta go out there and I gotta prove that.”

Thank you.

Let’s review the CliffsNotes of Allen’s development the past few years. Stefon Diggs joins the team in 2020, and under the tutelage of Brian Daboll, Allen goes Supernova. The Bills saw a ton of man coverage from defenses, and Allen & Co. destroyed it.

In 2021, to oversimplify, defenses evolved. They said we’re tired of giving up giant plays to these superfreaks. We’re going to play more shell coverages – two deep, four deep and quarter-quarter-half (Cover 6). Force them to be patient.

Both Allen and Patrick Mahomes struggled with it at times, while still putting up great numbers. It came together for Allen in the Week 15 rout at New England, and then Allen played two of the greatest playoff games in NFL history.

Allen and the Bills looked great the first half of 2022. Then, the quick passing attack struggled down the stretch. Defenses overplayed Diggs, and the Bills didn’t have a good secondary option. The run game wasn’t potent enough, a hindered Gabe Davis wasn’t getting open and the slot position was a weakness. Ken Dorsey diversified, got a little more pop in the run game, at times, but couldn’t solve the secondary receiving situation.

Hence, the drafting of Dalton Kincaid, the bolstering of the interior of the O-line and changes at receiver. The Bills’ offense is an ever-evolving animal, just like every offense in the NFL.

Allen’s interception rate has gone from 13th best in 2020 to 17th in 2021 to tied for 23rd in 2022. The Bills don’t need Allen to be in the top 10 in interception-avoidance. You live with some interceptions because of all the incredible plays he can make. But you can’t have him in the bottom 10.

To repeat: Allen can play with patience and efficiency. He did it masterfully in the regular-season wins at Kansas City in 2021 and 2022. He did it great in the win at New England on Dec. 1, even amid the possession-passing struggles. I chart these things. He was 19 of 23 on passes inside of 10 yards from the line of scrimmage that day.

“Josh is extremely resilient,” coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. “We’ve been through this experience before in terms of having to reset after a game like that. And that’s what I expect them to do fully.”

Allen knows he has to put the mute button on YOLO Josh. He said he had a “good talk” with McDermott about it.

“You’ll know when you need to try to take over the game ... but that’s probably later in the game,” Allen said McDermott told him.

Good advice. Let’s see him embrace it.

“A lot to learn from and excited to get back out on the field and kind of wash that taste out of the mouth,” Allen said.