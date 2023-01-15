Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Dolphins' Christian Wilkins scrap again; Mitch Morse to the rescue

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins added another chapter to their growing rivalry.

You might recall back in Week 3, Allen ripped Wilkins' helmet off and accused Wilkins of doing "some things that I didn't appreciate at the bottom of the pile," and noted Wilkins' history of low grabs from his time at Clemson. Wilkins was fined, but he had said he planned to appeal.

In Sunday's wild-card game, after an interception, Allen and Wilkins got involved in a shoving match on the return.

Xavien Howard makes an over-the-shoulder interception, leading to a scuffle between Christian Wilkins and Josh Allen after the play.

Wilkins ran over to Allen and shoved him with one hand and then wheeled around to prevent Allen from getting in on the tackle. Allen responded by shoving Wilkins with two hands.

That led to a scuffle involving Bills center Mitch Morse and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins as Allen walked to the sideline.

“That’s your guy, that’s your quarterback," Morse said. "You just want to be there for him.”

Morse's wife joked on social media:



Allen affirmed his affinity for Morse after the game:



Morse said he spoke with Wilkins after the game and it was "more than ambicable," with Morse noting he has admiration for the way Wilkins plays and respects his game.