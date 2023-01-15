 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Dolphins' Christian Wilkins scrap again; Mitch Morse to the rescue

  • Updated
Bills Dolphins second

sBuffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) and Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) while Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) starts to run in the background, second quarter the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins added another chapter to their growing rivalry.

Observations: Cole Beasley makes amends in second half with two big plays in Buffalo Bills' wild win

You might recall back in Week 3, Allen ripped Wilkins' helmet off and accused Wilkins of doing "some things that I didn't appreciate at the bottom of the pile," and noted Wilkins' history of low grabs from his time at Clemson. Wilkins was fined, but he had said he planned to appeal. 

In Sunday's wild-card game, after an interception, Allen and Wilkins got involved in a shoving match on the return.

Wilkins ran over to Allen and shoved him with one hand and then wheeled around to prevent Allen from getting in on the tackle. Allen responded by shoving Wilkins with two hands. 

That led to a scuffle involving Bills center Mitch Morse and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins as Allen walked to the sideline.

“That’s your guy, that’s your quarterback," Morse said. "You just want to be there for him.”

Morse's wife joked on social media: 

Allen affirmed his affinity for Morse after the game:

Morse said he spoke with Wilkins after the game and it was "more than ambicable," with Morse noting he has admiration for the way Wilkins plays and respects his game. 

