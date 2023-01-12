 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

Buffalo Bills' Jordan Poyer returns to practice, Isaiah McKenzie not at practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Patriots fourth

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) flashes the number three to honor teammate Damar Hamlin after the Bills 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer returned to practice Thursday. 

Poyer did not practice Wednesday because of a lingering knee issue and a veteran rest day. He was listed as a limited participant.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillps were not spotted in the portion of practice open to reporters. McKenzie was listed as limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury and did not practice Thursday.

Phillips, who has been battling a shoulder injury, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. 

Guard Rodger Saffold, who typically has rest days on Wednesday, returned Thursday. 

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was also practicing – he’s been on practice squad injured reserve – but his window is now open.

Defensive tackle Tim Settle was getting looked at by athletic trainers at the end of the open portion. The specific issue was not clear. He was not listed on the practice injury report.

Buffalo hosts Miami in an AFC wild-card game Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

