Buffalo Bills' Jordan Poyer returns to practice, Isaiah McKenzie not at practice

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer returned to practice Thursday.
Poyer did not practice Wednesday because of a lingering knee issue and a veteran rest day. He was listed as a limited participant.
Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillps were not spotted in the portion of practice open to reporters. McKenzie was listed as limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury and did not practice Thursday.
Phillips, who has been battling a shoulder injury, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.
Guard Rodger Saffold, who typically has rest days on Wednesday, returned Thursday.
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was also practicing – he’s been on practice squad injured reserve – but his window is now open.
Defensive tackle Tim Settle was getting looked at by athletic trainers at the end of the open portion. The specific issue was not clear. He was not listed on the practice injury report.
Buffalo hosts Miami in an AFC wild-card game Sunday at Highmark Stadium.