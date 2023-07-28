Another member of the Buffalo Bills has made the NFL's Top 100 in a vote of the players.
Safety Jordan Poyer checked in at No. 57 on Friday.
Voting is conducted by players before the previous season's playoffs and is being revealed 10 selections at a time on NFL+. The top 10 will be revealed Aug. 7.
Poyer was among five Bills who made the list last year, being ranked No. 45.
The 2022 season was a trying one for Poyer, 32. It started in training camp, when he suffered an elbow injury during practice. In Week 4, he suffered fractured ribs and a bruised lung making an interception against the Ravens. That injury left him unable to fly, so after missing one game, he drove 15 hours in a rented van to the Bills’ next game in Week 6 at Kansas City.
People are also reading…
Later in the year, Poyer reinjured his elbow, forcing him to miss two more games. He also played through a torn meniscus in his knee and left the Bills’ divisional playoff loss to the Bengals with a head injury.
Still, Poyer was named to the Pro Bowl after a season in which he appeared in 12 games and finished with 63 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defensed.
He returned to the Bills on a two-year deal shortly after free agency began.