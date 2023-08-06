Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was activated off the physically unable to perform list before Sunday's training camp practice at St. John Fisher.

Phillips had surgery in late February to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder and was limited in the spring.

Phillips, 30, will be entering his fourth season with the Bills over two tours after re-signing in April with a one-year contract. Drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2015, he joined the Bills early in 2018. In 2019, he played every game and had a career-best 9 1/2 sacks, which he parlayed into a three-year, $30 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Phillips played only 18 of a possible 33 games in two years for the Cardinals and was released, freeing him up to re-join the Bills in 2022. He had 20 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in 12 games, missing two games early in the season (hamstring) and two games late (shoulder).

In 106 regular season games, Phillips has 21 1/2 sacks and 166 tackles.

Pass rusher Von Miller and linebacker Tyler Matakevich remain on the PUP list.

Linebacker Matt Milano, who did not practice Friday because of "general soreness," is back on the field for Sunday's practice.

Cornerback Taron Johnson, who also missed practice Friday, returned Sunday.

The Bills were not in full pads Sunday for the first time since their first practice with pads last Monday.