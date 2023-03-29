Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is expected to remain with to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract, a league source confirmed Wednesday.

The deal is worth up to $3 million, according to The 33rd Team, who had the initial news.

Phillips, 30, visited the Bills' facility earlier this week to presumably have his surgically -repaired rotator cuff evaluated.

Phillips played for the Bills in 2019 (9 1/2 sacks) and signed with Arizona, where he played for two seasons. He returned to the Bills last year and had 20 tackles in 12 games (346 snaps).

Phillips initially injured his shoulder in the Week 13 win at New England, missed two games, played 15 snaps in the Week 16 win at Chicago and, after missing the regular season finale and playoff win over Miami, logged 19 snaps in the loss to Cincinnati.

The Bills' defensive tackle group now includes Phillips, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle as a projected top four. Also under contract are Eli Ankou, Brandin Bryant, Cortez Broughton and Kendal Vickers.

Settle took a $610,000 pay cut earlier this month to remain with the Bills ($2.1 million guaranteed this year).

Originally a second-round pick (No. 52) by Miami in 2015, Phillips has 21 1/2 sacks and 166 tackles in 106 games (53 starts) for the Dolphins, Bills and Cardinals.

In November, Phillips said of returning to the Bills in 2002: “I always knew I would come back if they let me come back. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to retire. Buffalo is home.”