It was Week 3 last season, and John Butler needed to clear his head.

The Buffalo Bills’ defensive backs coach went for a walk on a steamy Sunday morning in South Florida. Butler knew, a few hours later, he’d have to take on the Miami Dolphins without three-fourths of his starting secondary. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were out with injuries, as was All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White.

“When you sign up for the job, especially in the NFL, as competitive as it is, you go out there with whoever you have,” Butler said this week. “I think we've embraced in the past, even though maybe the previous years we haven't had to use as much of our depth, but our job is to get everybody ready.”

The Bills’ depth would be tested even more in that game against the Dolphins, as rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a broken hand. At one point, undrafted free agent Ja’Marcus Ingram was taking meaningful snaps next to Cam Lewis, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin.

“That was our rotation. Really, the only steady hand there, as far as experience, was Taron Johnson. But that is what it is. It's just the nature of the league. If you're coaching them and you're playing, they've got to be ready to play,” Butler said. “I think what I learned about all of us, really … is we're all doing this together. All we ever hit on is the together mindset. You're never out there by yourself when you're playing. And this is Tre'Davious White is not out there by himself, Micah Hyde is not, just like that. Or the rookies, they're not out there by yourself. You can't do it all by yourself.”

That idea drives Butler’s coaching philosophy. As the league showed during the Covid-19 pandemic, the games are going to go on, and no other team is going to feel sorry for another if it is dealing with injuries.

“The games are going to keep coming, and the teams are going to be really good,” Butler said. “So, we've just got to commit ourselves to the process of getting better and understanding you're developing the No. 1 DB in your group all the way to – we have 17 now. You're putting the time into each one of them, and I'm proud of the way we responded and persevered. Whoever played, I thought, played at a good-enough level, obviously, to get us to the playoffs, and that's where we got to. But that's not unexpected. Football is a violent game. That's why we're always trying to get everybody ready.”

The offseason has been good to Butler. The Bills somewhat unexpectedly were able to retain Poyer in free agency, and are expected to get Hyde back after he missed all but two games last season because of a neck injury. Additionally, the Bills got the great news that Hamlin intends to continue his career after he went into cardiac arrest during a game late last season against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team also signed safety Taylor Rapp in free agency, and expects that White will be 100% after he was still dealing with the ramifications of knee surgery during the 2022 season.

The big change for the Bills’ defense is in the coaching ranks. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepped away from the team for at least the 2022 season, and head coach Sean McDermott will be the defensive play caller.

“It's just been great to have his voice in there,” Butler said. “Continue to get on the same page with him in terms of, philosophically, what he expects from the defense and how he wants to put his thumb print on it. But much like everything else, he was heavily involved in the past, as well. Maybe a little bit more now, but really not that much more. Just continue to echo his philosophy, his expectations, in how he wants the defense to look, how he wants it to be coached, and continue to get us to coach and play at a high level.”

Butler said nothing has really changed in his role as the defensive backs coach with Frazier away from the team.

“It is just all hands on deck, quite frankly,” he said. “Sean is asking that we are always giving as much as we can to the process. We've always been very vocal and informed and also a part of putting the game plan together, developing and evaluating our personnel. Really, what it comes down to is Leslie called the defenses on game day, but there is tons of input, whether it is myself or Bobby Babich through the years, Eric Washington as the primary position coaches, really, last year. We all have an input and a say, so that's not changed, and I don't think it's going to necessarily change in the future, it's just going to be Sean calling it.”