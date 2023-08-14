BATAVIA – Dave Jickster didn’t stand much of a chance Monday.

The 97 Rock personality had the unenviable task of getting golfers to their carts at the 36th annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic golf tournament at Terry Hills.

Good luck with that.

The scheduled 10 a.m. start time came and went as groups lingered near the patio, socializing. Some participants might have been moving a little slow following the VIP party that took place Sunday at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls. Others, however, were just happy to catch up with old friends in what has become a reunion weekend of sorts.

“Just being here to support Jim and see the rest of my guys,” former Buffalo Bills linebacker Darryl Talley said. “I mean, you've got to love coming back to see the guys, getting to hang out with them and reminisce, and go out and play a little golf and have a little fun, for a good reason.”

Talley was just one of Kelly’s teammates who attended Monday’s event. Also spotted were Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Steve Tasker, former general manager Bill Polian, John Fina and Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino, Zach Thomas and Anthony Munoz, among many others. All were there to raise money for the Kelly for Kids Foundation, which is committed to disadvantaged and disabled youth in Western New York through the distribution of grant money raised throughout the year. Sunday’s gala and Monday’s tournament are the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

To date, the Kelly for Kids Foundation has distributed more than $7 million to a variety of organizations throughout Western New York.

“It's unbelievable – this is 36 years running strong,” said Talley, who estimated that he might have only missed one of the 36 tournaments. “They've done a fabulous job as far as keeping it alive and keeping it moving forward. They're getting a chance to help some good kids, too.”

Kelly, 63, was in good spirits as he greeted guests before the scheduled start time. After more than 200 golfers scattered throughout Terry Hills’ 27 holes for the shotgun start, Kelly spoke to the media about the support he continues to receive, both in the region and from friends around the country.

“It's awesome. Each and every year I come out here, of course, I thank God that I'm allowed to come out here to help make a difference for kids out there, because I see how many kids suffer in this area,” he said. “It's just not me. Yeah, my name is behind it, but it's the people out there who bid on items. Like last night, we've got people bidding $20,000, $30,000 to go on trips, hunting trips with me.

“They understand. They get why we do it, and that's to be able to make a difference for a lot of these smaller foundations right here in Western New York that don't get the big money, or don't get any money at all.”

Kelly said the toughest part of keeping the annual tournament going is his unwillingness to ask others for either money or their time. He recognizes the commitment it takes to come to an event year after year, and is reluctant to bother people with requests. That hasn’t stopped the donations from pouring in annually, though. Bills quarterback Josh Allen donated several autographed items to be raffled, while former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the recently retired Tom Brady also annually make contributions.

“If it’s for my son. If it’s for the kids, I’ll do it,” Kelly said.

Thomas, who, like Kelly, still lives in the area, estimated he’s participated in at least 30 of the tournaments.

“Jim knows good people and Jim likes to have good people around him,” Thomas said. “We're here to build relationships, raise money and do all the things that he's been doing the past 36 years. ... When you're the quarterback and you come here and you build something like this over time. I don't know if Josh is doing that right now, but it's taken care of by Jim Kelly. Hopefully whenever this is done, somebody will be able to keep doing what he's done over the last 30 or 40 years.”

In addressing the group of golfers before they departed for their first hole, Kelly called the tournament a “serious Caddyshack” and reminded participants that there were no mulligans allowed. Good luck enforcing that in a scramble tournament. The winning score, of course, isn’t the important number. It’s the total raised for charities in Western New York, of which Kelly said 35 to 40 will receive financial assistance from the money raised.

That so many of the same faces show up year after year says something about the camaraderie formed during the glory years of the franchise.

“It says we're going to show up for one another, and we've always done that – no matter what it is,” Talley said. “It's a party whenever we get together because we're a fun group to be around. We enjoy giving each other a hard time. It's a great group of guys, a great brotherhood to be in.”