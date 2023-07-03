The Buffalo Bills will be among the teams switching to the Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. uniform for the 2023 season.

The Lions, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Jaguars, Raiders, Dolphins, Vikings, Saints, Titans are Colts are also going to the new uniform template.

The template has been used primarily in college football.

As noted by the watchful eye of @BillsUniTracker, the changes were most apparent when the Bills released images from the team's recent photo day during minicamp.

Best comparison photo yet of the new Nike FUSE Template. Note not only the collar differences, but how the jersey is cut too. Not as smooth as it once was with the deep V cut coming from shoulders, “breathe holes” also return, & BILLS word mark lower from the shield bc of the V. pic.twitter.com/hYCH1fficG — Buffalo Bills Uniform Tracker (@BillsUniTracker) June 22, 2023

The biggest difference is in the collar. According to Uniwatch, this will be the fifth collar/striping treatment the Bills have had since switching to their current "uniform set."

As you can see in the images above and on NFL Shop, the new collar interrupts the striping that previously met at the neckline above the NFL logo. The logo is no longer part of the neckline and sits a bit lower. Uniform connoisseurs disparagingly referred to this as the "Nike toilet seat collar."

The "breathe holes" shift from the bottom half of the jersey to the tap half, starting more at shoulder level than in the previous version. That changes how the front of the jersey looks, with a deeper V cut and the team name and number lower.

The new jerseys in what Nike calls the "Limited Collection" also appear to have the name and numbers heat-pressed on to the jersey rather than stitched. The Nike logo remains stitched on each sleeve.

The custom game jerseys cost about $170 for adults and $90 for youth before the letters are added on the nameplate.