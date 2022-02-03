Buffalo Bills interviewing candidates for offensive line coach

The Bills have been revamping their coaching staff following former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's departure for the New York Giants.

Bobby Johnson was reportedly hired by the Giants this week, creating an opening for an offensive line coach. Johnson was hired by the Bills in 2019.

The Bills have interviewed several candidates to replace him, including Vikings offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, Jaguars offensive line coach George Warhop and Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. No decision has been made, per a league source.

Rauscher spent two years coaching in Minnesota, and seven years total in the NFL. He was the Vikings' assistant offensive line coach in his first season in Minnesota and then elevated to position coach in August to replace former Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison. As Dennison was not vaccinated and did not have an exemption, he was named a senior offensive adviser and worked remotely.

Warhop, 60, has been been an offensive line coach in the NFL since 1996, starting with the St. Louis Rams. He's been in Jacksonville since 2019.