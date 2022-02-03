Buffalo Bills interviewing candidates for offensive line coach

The Bills have been revamping their coaching staff following former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's departure for the New York Giants.
Bobby Johnson was reportedly hired by the Giants this week, creating an opening for an offensive line coach. Johnson was hired by the Bills in 2019.
The Bills have interviewed several candidates to replace him, including Vikings offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, Jaguars offensive line coach George Warhop and Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. No decision has been made, per a league source.
Rauscher spent two years coaching in Minnesota, and seven years total in the NFL. He was the Vikings' assistant offensive line coach in his first season in Minnesota and then elevated to position coach in August to replace former Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison. As Dennison was not vaccinated and did not have an exemption, he was named a senior offensive adviser and worked remotely.
Warhop, 60, has been been an offensive line coach in the NFL since 1996, starting with the St. Louis Rams. He's been in Jacksonville since 2019.
Wendell has spent all three years of his time coaching in the NFL with the Bills. He played center for eight seasons, the bulk of that with the Patriots. He played for the Panthers as well, overlapping with Sean McDermott.
The new offensive line coach will serve under Ken Dorsey, who was promoted to offensive coordinator Tuesday. They'll look to build on a Bills offense that finished fifth in the league in yards per game.
The Bills improved their run game during the final stretch of the season, with continuity on the offensive line and an uptick in production from running back Devin Singletary.