Buffalo Bills host Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of NFL season
Buffalo Bills host Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of NFL season

Beating a tackle (copy)

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2021 NFL season at home.

The Bills will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium in Week 1 of the NFL season on 1 p.m. Sept. 12, it was announced Wednesday morning, ahead of the full schedule release coming Wednesday night.

The Bills have played the Steelers in each of the past two seasons on Sunday Night Football, winning both times, including a 26-15 win in Orchard Park in Week 14 of the 2020 season.

The Bills are coming off a 13-3 regular season and appearance in the AFC Championship Game. The Steelers finished the 2020 regular season 12-4, but were eliminated in the AFC wild-card round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Browns.

There had been hope -- and plenty of rumors -- about the Bills possibly facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL season opener on Thursday night, Sept. 9. Instead, the defending Super Bowl champions will host the Dallas Cowboys in that game.

This is a developing story. Check back for more throughout the day.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

