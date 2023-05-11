The Buffalo Bills made a notable promotion Thursday, hiring Marissa Figueroa as a full-time assistant athletic trainer.

Figueroa started with the Bills in April 2021 as an assistant athletic training intern. Now, she is the first woman to serve as a full-time athletic trainer for the Bills.

Last season, 21 women worked as full-time athletic trainers in the NFL, per the Associated Press.

A Corona, Calif., native, Figueroa studied kinesiology at Humboldt State. She got her master’s degree in athletic training at California Baptist University.

She got experience with the NFL when she interned with the Chargers in 2018. Figueroa then worked at UC Davis with the football and women’s lacrosse teams.

Figueroa's hire is an expansion to the full-time athletic training staff. She joins head athletic trainer Nate Breske, assistant athletic trainers Denny Kellington and Tabani Richards, and rehabilitation coordinator/physical therapist Joe Micca.

Figueroa was among the Bills' athletic training staff and medical personnel recognized for the emergency response and continued care of safety Damar Hamlin.

