Buffalo Bills hire Cory Harkey as assistant special teams coach
The Buffalo Bills have hired Cory Harkey as an assistant special teams coach, per reports. 

Matt Zenitz of On3sports, a college recruiting outlet, first reported that the Bills have tabbed Harkey, who last served as the tight ends coach at Tennessee State under Eddie George. 

Harkey will fill Matthew Smiley's position, as Smiley was promoted to special teams coordinator. Former coordinator Heath Farwell took the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this month. 

Harkey, 31, played tight end at UCLA. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Rams in 2012, where he contributed in particular on special teams. 

