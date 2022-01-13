 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills healthy on final injury report ahead of facing New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills healthy on final injury report ahead of facing New England Patriots

Ready for work

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders arrives for the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills had one of their cleanest injury reports of the season heading into Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the New England Patriots. 

Of the players on the active roster, no one was listed with an injury designation on Thursday's practice report. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) were full participants all week. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his usual end-of-week veteran's day of rest Thursday.

Between injuries and Covid-19 cases, Saturday will be the first time the Bills have had all their receivers available since Week 14 in Tampa Bay. 

"I think symmetry is real and important for any team or, in this case, position group," coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. "Those guys being able to have the same energy, whether they're getting the ball or not, and adding to our team, I think is huge for that group in this game."

McDermott said Sanders could have "potentially" been used in Week 18 against the New York Jets, but the Bills weighed the risk of not having him for the playoffs before deciding to keep him inactive.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have 13 players listed as questionable heading into the game.

Those players are: center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle), defensive back Cody Davis (wrist), defensive back Kyle Dugger (hand), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), linebacker Brandon King (toe), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), safety Adrian Phillips (knee) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle). Wynn did not participate in practice Thursday, the other 12 were limited.

The Bills practiced outside at Highmark Stadium on Thursday. 

"The biggest thing we wanted to do is always, I believe in getting out to where you're going to play the game, to be in that environment ... all the while not trying to put too much physiological stress on the players too early in the week, and trying to balance that as well," McDermott said. "I think we're done a good job of tiering it into Saturday at this point."

When the Bills practiced inside Wednesday, they did so with the heat turned off and doors open to keep it cold inside while still getting the most out of practice. Saturday is expected to be freezing, but not as windy as the last meeting in Buffalo between the Bills and Patriots. The equipment staff also froze some footballs to better replicate those conditions for players. 

On Wednesday, the Patriots practiced in Gillette Stadium, rather than their practice fields. 

Asked why, coach Bill Belichick said, "It's not frozen."

