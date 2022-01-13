Buffalo Bills healthy on final injury report ahead of facing New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills had one of their cleanest injury reports of the season heading into Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the New England Patriots.

Of the players on the active roster, no one was listed with an injury designation on Thursday's practice report. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) were full participants all week. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his usual end-of-week veteran's day of rest Thursday.

Injury report: Two key Patriots did not practice Wednesday Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle) and key linebacker Jamie Collins (hip and ankle) did not practice.

Between injuries and Covid-19 cases, Saturday will be the first time the Bills have had all their receivers available since Week 14 in Tampa Bay.

"I think symmetry is real and important for any team or, in this case, position group," coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. "Those guys being able to have the same energy, whether they're getting the ball or not, and adding to our team, I think is huge for that group in this game."

McDermott said Sanders could have "potentially" been used in Week 18 against the New York Jets, but the Bills weighed the risk of not having him for the playoffs before deciding to keep him inactive.

Matt Haack, Bills forget past punting woes ahead of frigid wild-card game With rough weather on deck, the Bills will need a clean day on special teams against the Patriots in Orchard Park.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have 13 players listed as questionable heading into the game.