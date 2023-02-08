The Buffalo Bills are still adjusting their defensive coaching staff.

The Bills are headed toward hiring Al Holcomb, a league source told The Buffalo News on Wednesday night, but the deal is not yet finalized.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the Bills' intention to add Holcomb.

Holcomb, 52, most recently served as the Carolina Panthers' interim defensive coordinator, which he was promoted to when Steve Wilks took over as interim head coach in the middle of last season. He previously held the title of assistant head coach for defense under Wilks, who was the defensive coordinator for Matt Rhule.

Holcomb had a previous stint with the Panthers from 2013 to 2017, where he overlapped with Sean McDermott, who was then the Carolina defensive coordinator, and Brandon Beane, who was in the team's front office.

Holcomb served as linebackers coach, before following Wilks to Arizona in 2018. Holcomb was the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals that year. He was fired along with Wilks at the end of the season.

He spent 2019 with the Cleveland Browns as linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator, before returning to the Panthers in 2020 as defensive run game coordinator.

A New York native, Holcomb began his coaching career at Temple as a graduate assistant in 1995. He made the jump to the NFL in 2009 with the New York Giants.

The Bills already have made one change to their defensive staff, as Jim Salgado was fired as secondary coach and Joe Danna was hired to replace him.