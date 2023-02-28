INDIANAPOLIS – Along with the change in defensive coordinator with Leslie Frazier deciding to "take a step back," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane addressed a number of other topics during a session at the NFL scouting combine.

Here is a sampling:

• The Bills will use contract restructures to get under the salary cap and give them some room to operate in free agency.

• He does not believe his team will use the franchise tag this year, but hasn't ruled it out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

• Beane quips that Damar Hamlin is “America’s guest” right now. Hamlin been seeing specialists, and still has two or three more to see. Bills medical staff have taken some visits with Hamlin. On a potential return to football, Beane said, “It will be a decision for Damar, but it will also be a decision for us,” with an emphasis on safety.

• Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has had his surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder and faces a fairly lengthy recovery. Beane points out that Phillips in a pending unrestricted free agent who played some good football before being hurt.

• People might have had unrealistic expectations for Gabe Davis in 2022 after his game against the Chiefs in the 2021 playoffs. He said Davis suffered a high ankle sprain ahead of Week 2, and the injury definitely impacted him. "I have a lot of confidence in Gabe as our No. 2," Beane said.

• On the possibility of Christian Benford moving from corner to safety, "The goal is to put the best 11 players on the field," Beane said.

• The reason WR Isaiah Hodgins didn’t stick on the Bills’ initial 53-man roster came down to special teams. He said he wasn’t surprised by his success in New York with the Giants, and was happy to see it.

• He listed tight ends, pass rushers and cornerback among the draft's deepest positions. He noted there are not as many high-end blue chip players in this class. He also said he is not opposed, philosophically, to the idea of running backs being drafted in the first round. "Yes, you can still take a running back in the first round," he said.