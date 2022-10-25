Buffalo Bills give back at Hamlin Park School

Von Miller knows the power of a good, healthy sandwich. When the pass rusher arrived in Buffalo in March, he was hungry. Luckily, the team knew where to take him.

“That was crazy because my very first meal as a Buffalo Bill – Wegmans subs,” Miller told a crowd of students. "...They took me to Wegmans and brought out two huge subs."

On Tuesday, Miller and some teammates joined forces with Wegmans, this time for an afternoon of giving back.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation and Wegmans partnered with Hamlin Park Academy #74 and Buffalo Go Green as part of a week-long Huddle for Hunger initiative. The foundation works to address access to healthy foods for families in Western New York all year, but with an additional focus this week.

The Bills chose Hamlin Park by working with the school district and with the stated intent to serve the East Side. The school is just a mile from the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

There were nutritious snacks and activities for students ahead of an assembly, during which Miller and left tackle Dion Dawkins played a part in teaching kids about the importance of healthy eating.

“I see myself in all of these kids,” Miller said. “It’s great to always pay it forward and re-visit the kids, and really just be in the community, especially a community that looks like me.”

While there was an educational component to the day, it was upbeat and interactive. The Bills drumline, the Stampede, was there. There was a dance contest for kids, and there was plenty of cheering. The chance to really interact with students on the team’s off day was the best part of the event for Dawkins.

“Just to be so close to the kids, and just to sit here and watch them dance and just be themselves,” he said. “When we can be so interactive, and be close and personal with the kids, where they can feel our presence and see our smiles up close, hear our laugh, and see us for who we are, that’s the best part of it all.”

The day had a few different programs to reach kids of all ages.

Billy Buffalo gave out gift bags to pre-K through second grade students in the school’s foyer. Older students went to the cafeteria to learn more about the important of healthy eating.

“You really want to get to these kids at an early age,” Miller said.

In one area, kids could drop things down a Plinko board, with the spaces at the bottom determining which fruit or vegetable they could sample. They also could make their own smoothies.

During the Play 60 activities, running back Taiwan Jones, cornerback Kaiir Elam, tight end Tommy Sweeney and cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram ran around with students in the gym. After different grades rotated through the cafeteria and gym, third through sixth graders headed to the auditorium.

Dawkins and Miller got the hour-long assembly started by talking about what they might eat for a normal day of practice. Later, students asked their own questions, including about the players’ favorite places to eat, favorite exercises and what foods they eat to keep from getting grumpy.

Dawkins is now in his sixth year in the league, all with the Bills. He has been heavily involved in community events since he arrived in Buffalo. Miller, meanwhile, is still new here, but he has quickly found ways to give back locally while maintaining a presence in other cities he’s lived in. His quick involvement stood out to Dawkins.

“It’s everything,” Dawkins said. “It just shows that he’s been doing it. It’s not fake, it’s real. … He’s doing what he needs, and he truly cares. These kids look up to Von just as much as I do. So, it’s an honor and a pleasure to see somebody who has grown to that height to be able to still come and do beautiful things like this for the kids.”

Miller said the decision to join Tuesday’s event was easy. As soon the team asked him if he was interested in helping with students, he signed up.

“This is where I’m at,” Miller said. “I’m here in Buffalo. This is a place where I plan on being for a long time.”

Extra point

The Huddle for Hunger week is ongoing. On Thursday, the Bills are hosting a Community Food Drive at Highmark Stadium. From 4-7 p.m., fans are asked to donate non-perishable food items, which will go to FeedMore Western New York.