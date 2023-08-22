Jace Sternberger was five hours into a seven-hour drive from Houston to visit family in Oklahoma in the fall when he got a call from his agent.

“You need to be on a flight back to Houston as soon as you get home,” Sternberger was told, “because the Texans want to work you out tomorrow.”

Welcome to life on the tryout circuit in the NFL.

“You’ve just got to roll with the punches,” Sternberger said. “It’s part of the job.”

For hundreds of players on the fringes of NFL rosters, dropping everything on a moment’s notice to get to a tryout can be their ticket back into the fame and fortune that comes with being an NFL player. How those tryouts get set up and run can differ slightly for the 32 teams, but they are key to making sure the roster is constantly stocked.

“It’s a job interview, and it’s quick,” said Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who detailed his team’s philosophy behind trying out players in an interview with The Buffalo News.

Sternberger ultimately didn’t sign with the Texans. Nor did he join the Cleveland Browns, with whom he also tried out last season. The third time was the charm, however, as he joined the Buffalo Bills following a tryout last month.

“Every team is a little different. They have their own things that they look for and what they want to see,” Sternberger said. “I packed for about a week and a half, hoping I was going to get signed, and I did. I’m still in that same suitcase.”

Sternberger, 27, is a former third-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2019 who appeared in 18 games, making 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown. He spent this spring playing with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, leading the league with seven touchdown catches. Sternberger knew about a month ahead of time that the Bills wanted to work him out, but that is frequently not the case for players not currently on a roster. When teams want to give them a tryout, it usually comes with less than a day to prepare.

The Bills, like the other 31 NFL teams, have their pro scouting staff prepare an available player board of free agents, similar to a draft board. That board is made up of the top free agents – those who may command an annual salary of $10 million when they do sign – all the way down to players who would sign for the NFL’s minimum salary. There is no restriction on the number of players NFL teams can try out – provided they’ve got the budget to do so.

When a team sets up a tryout for a player, it books him a flight, puts him up in a hotel and provides a small per diem. The decision on when to set up a tryout for a player comes down to a couple different factors, Beane explained.

Sometimes, injuries or other unexpected roster updates – such as when offensive tackle Brandon Shell informed the team last week of his intention to retire – necessitate adding a player to a position. That explains why the Bills worked out a pair of offensive tackles last week. Other times, the Bills want to get a more complete medical evaluation of a player. Any time a player comes in for a tryout, he goes through a complete physical.

“Sometimes you’re working them out, but you also really want to physical them and get that medical,” Beane said. “Maybe you don’t notice it in the workout, but the doctor says, ‘Hey, he’s got a lot of fluid in his knee. He survived 15 or 20 minutes, but tomorrow this is going to be a little bit of an issue for him.’ Maybe you do or don’t sign him based on that, or you get a waiver on, say, his knee. It’s like, ‘Hey, if this thing swells, we’re not on the hook for this.’ ”

As Beane alluded to, the on-field portion of an NFL tryout is relatively short – usually 15 or 20 minutes, at most. In most cases, the team’s position coaches run the tryouts, putting players through individual drills. If the Bills are trying out wide receivers, they may bring in a quarterback to throw to them.

“There has to be a level of interest for some reason or other,” Beane said. “Either we’re at the bottom of the barrel and this is who we believe is the best available, or this is a guy who maybe we would sign him now or we say, ‘Hey, you know what, we want to see where you’re at.’ You’re still not medically perfect. It feels like you’re dragging your leg a little bit or whatever injury you had, but maybe we’ll bring you back in a few weeks and kind of go from there. So, sometimes, it’s just to see where they’re at, give them some love.”

In cases where the on-field workout doesn’t tell the Bills everything they need to know, Beane said sometimes he’ll have players go to the classroom with a position coach to see how they retain information. While the concepts talked about in those meetings are broad, it gives the Bills an idea of how players can digest what they’ll be asked to do.

“Sometimes, it’s important that we can get somebody into the game who can line up and execute right away,” Beane said. “He might not be as fast as the other guy who tried out, but if the fast guy can’t line up, that doesn’t do us any good.”

There are times when free agents refuse tryouts. Such was the case last year with receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who visited the Bills, but did not go through a workout. Typically, those players who refuse to try out are proven veterans.

Sternberger, on the other hand, was willing to take any opportunity that was available to him.

“Who knows what doors that will open, especially during preseason,” he said. “The players know all 31 teams are watching you beside the Bills. You always want to take that opportunity. As you get older, you do want to look into the best fit, as an organization, coaching wise. Not that you’re making demands, by any means, but you do want to go somewhere where you feel like you can thrive and it will be the best environment.”

Sternberger hasn’t had any major injuries in his career, so the medical portion of his tryout went quickly. After an on-field workout of 20 to 30 minutes, he sat in the lobby of the Bills’ facility, waiting to see what would happen. He had a flight booked home by the team, but was hopeful that would be canceled – which, ultimately, it was when he found out he was being signed. With so much riding on such a quick on-field workout, Sternberger was asked how he suppressed his nerves.

“I try not to make it more than what it is. It’s still football, and I’ve done that for a long time,” he said. “Everybody in the NFL gets so accustomed to the business side of things, you really do live on the fly. We’re one injury away from never playing again, so we’re trained for all of that.”

Wide receiver Marcell Ateman signed with the Bills earlier this offseason after a tryout. Like Sternberger, he also had tried out for two teams – the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons – before landing in Buffalo.

“Really, the call is out of nowhere,” Ateman said. “It’s a quick turnaround, no matter what you’re doing.”

Ateman worked out for the Bills first, running somewhere between 12 to 15 routes before going through his physical. Afterward, his physical he grabbed lunch while he awaited his next move.

“As soon as I got up to lunch, somebody came and grabbed me and said ‘Hey, we want to sign you,’ ” he said. “It’s basically a job interview. It’s kind of what we do. You want to go out there and make the team. It’s an opportunity. You’ve got to take it for what it is. ... This is a business. You’ve got to show you know what you’re doing. Any time you can get those opportunities, you’ve got to make them count.”

The tryout calendar is about to get busy for the Bills and the rest of the NFL. Following final cuts next week, the team’s available player board will be flooded with more than 1,100 new free agents. That makes the first couple weeks of the season busy for tryouts, which are typically held Tuesday, given that it is the players’ day off (assuming a Sunday game).

“Earlier in the year, we’ll do it a lot more,” Beane said. “As the year goes on, more guys on that workout circuit have been signed due to injury. … Later in the year, we’ll do them for futures signings. You have to get a feel for what’s out there.”