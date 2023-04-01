Welcome to this week's Bills Mailbag. Let's jump right into your questions ...

Ed Helinski asks: With free agency still going on and the draft happening in the next few weeks, what are your thoughts on how many and which roster holes (starters and depth players) need to be addressed and filled by the Bills? In your estimation, are there any glaring holes on this team?

Jay: I’d like to see the Bills do more at wide receiver. Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield look like upgrades as the fourth and fifth receivers, respectively, but there is still a hole at either No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, depending on how you view Gabe Davis. I view him as a fine No. 3, provided the Bills can find a slot receiver who can handle a big target share. I’d also like to see another offensive tackle brought in – preferably one who can compete with Spencer Brown for the starting job at right tackle. Defensively, by far the biggest hole on the roster is at middle linebacker after the team lost Tremaine Edmunds to the Bears. I’d say that’s a glaring hole in the projected starting lineup. Edge rusher is another position that looks as if it could use a bit more depth. Perhaps that comes if the team re-signs Shaq Lawson, who remains a free agent. Lastly, one more tight end to compete for the No. 2 job behind Dawson Knox wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Mike Scully asks: I love the opportunity to watch as many NFL games on TV as anyone, but I've always felt that asking players to play Thursday night games on four days rest was too demanding. Now the NFL, which gives lip service to being concerned about player safety, will be scheduling two Thursday games on short rest for certain teams. Whatever Roger Goodell says about the data not indicating higher injury rates from Thursday games, it's clear that to him and the owners the players are just pieces of meat and it's all about greed and more revenue from TV networks. Isn't there something the players union can do to block this ill-advised change?

Todd from Wilson asks: The NFL claims players don't experience injuries at a greater rate when they play on Thursday, but that hasn't been the case with Tre’Davious White and Von Miller, both of whom had season-ending ACL injuries during Thanksgiving games. What has been the historical trend with Bills players getting injured as to the day played, days since last game, home/away, weather, grass vs. turf? At the very least, the players aren't performing at 100%. Wouldn't it make more sense for the NFL to have the teams coming off a bye week play on Thursday, giving them 10-11 days to prepare for a Thursday game, and 10-11 days to recover until the next Sunday or Monday game?

Jay: You bring up a good point here, Todd, about quality of the product. You’re right that the NFL claims there is no evidence that shows injury rates are higher during Thursday games than those typically played on Sunday following another Sunday game – what would be considered “normal” rest. Of course, that doesn’t tell the whole story. The short turnaround might keep players out of the lineup who might otherwise have been able to play with more time to prepare. Injuries are one thing. How the games are actually played is another. With just three days to prepare, teams typically have just one real “practice” ahead of Thursday games. Players need rest, and there simply isn’t enough time for any more on-field preparation. That leads to a lesser product.

Strangely enough, the NFL Players’ Association hasn’t had much to say about the topic, which drives home Mike’s point above. Players hate having to play once on short rest each season, so it stands to reason having to do it twice isn’t sitting well. The union needs to speak up for the players in this situation. All of this feels like it’s leading toward another expansion of the NFL schedule. If the league really wants to do right by players, it would add a second bye week to the regular season. It could do so by pushing the season back one week, which would lead to the Super Bowl being played the day before President’s Day, which is a federal holiday and means many people have the day off from work.

As far as the Bills’ injuries, there is no breakdown available of injuries by day, but speaking generally, the team prefers to play on natural grass, which it does for practice through most of the season. Natural grass is supposed to be easier on players’ bodies.

Bigfootjohn44 asks: I am feeling that the Bills have hit a point where they have lost ground compared to division rivals (except maybe the Patriots) since last season ended. Losing Leslie Frazier and having Sean McDermott call defensive plays is a step backward. Free agent signings have been mediocre due to salary cap constraints – depth players, not difference-makers. The best hope left is the upcoming draft, but based on our position, barring a bold move up, it would be surprising to get a player to help dramatically. Help me get a more positive view of next season please.

Jay: Gladly, Big Foot. The Bills have won the division three straight years. It should be expected that the other three teams in the AFC East do some catching up over that time. Respectfully, how do you know losing Frazier and having McDermott call the defensive plays will make the team worse? It seems most fans wanted some kind of a defensive adjustment after last season ended. McDermott got his current job based on the job he did as a defensive play-caller in Carolina. He’s a darn good defensive mind. It is a bit concerning that McDermott will have such a big added responsibility on game days, especially when he needs to worry about clock management, timeout usage, replay reviews and the like, but that’s not enough of a reason to say so definitively that losing Frazier will make the Bills worse.

As for free agency, you’re right that there hasn’t been a “big splash,” but ask yourself: How often does that work, anyway? Miller was off to a great start for the team last year, but he didn't make it through the season healthy. A more modest approach to free agency just might be the right approach. If Connor McGovern can be an upgrade over Rodger Saffold, and the combination of Harty and Sherfield can be better than Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow, the offense can be better. The same goes for swapping Devin Singletary for Damien Harris at running back.

The offseason isn’t over, either. The draft will add some more help, and there could be another wave of free agency when rookies replace some veterans around the league. The Bills won 13 games last year. Reaching that number again will be challenging, but if the team stays healthy, it is within reason that it can. One more thing, too: Josh Allen is still in his prime. Having one of the best quarterbacks in the league should excite Bills fans going into every season.

Bob asks: Was Terry Pegula in Arizona for the owners’ meeting? I haven’t seen any news on him being there.

Jay: Yes, he was. Pegula was there, along with his oldest daughter, Laura. Additionally, Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer, represented the franchise at the meetings.

Gerald Knight asks: Hi Jay, I enjoy your weekly insights. In my opinion, Tyler Bass is already one of the best kickers in the league, and right up there with Steve Christie as the best kicker in Bills history. I know Brandon Beane is already up against the salary cap and next year is looking just as challenging. It remains for next offseason to debate if Ed Oliver, A.J. Epenesa, or Gabe Davis have done enough for a second contract, but there is no question that Bass has already earned a second contract. He is a difference-maker in every close win. Will Beane figure a way to ink him to a long-term contract before September? Some 40 years ago, Chuck Knox cut his rookie kicker, Gary Anderson, and his Hall of Fame career is history. One can debate whether the Bills’ first Super Bowl would have turned out differently had he been kicking. Will Beane risk letting Bass go to free agency next year?

Jay: I wouldn’t expect anything to happen before the draft, but yes, there is a good possibility Beane signs Bass to an extension before September. Everything you said, Gerald, is pretty much right on. Bass has been excellent. Kicking in Buffalo is simply a harder job than it is compared to most other NFL cities. Bass has shown he can do it. Re-signing him is one way for Beane to check something off his 2024 to-do list a little early.

Jeff Miller asks: Why do teams reveal salaries? It’s like The Buffalo News publishing your salary, or my factory announcing everybody’s wages. If Josh Allen is making $20 million per year, and it’s rumored that Tua Tagovailoa is making $25 million, he can renegotiate his next contract accordingly. As far as the salary cap goes, it could be private between each team and the NFL.

Jay: It is rarely the teams themselves that reveal that information, Jeff. Rather, it is the agents who leak that information so they can use it to recruit potential new clients or as an advantage in their negotiations for other players. It is debatable whether that information is ultimately helpful or hurtful for players. For some strange reason, fans seem to side with billionaire owners over millionaire players in salary disputes.

It is worth noting that, while we often hear about Player X signing for five years and, say, $50 million, in the NFL, that’s rarely the case. There are no guaranteed contracts in the NFL – well, except for the one the Browns gave Deshaun Watson, but that’s a topic for another mailbag, and so it is entirely possible that a five-year contract is, in reality, a three-year contract with a whole bunch of window dressing. As for The News publishing my salary, well, I had a great joke lined up, but my bosses are loyal mailbag readers (my editor kind of has to read it – it’s his job), so I’ll just move on to the next question.

FJB asks: The NFLPA has been trying to get all teams to use natural grass for the field. In Buffalo, that wouldn't work because the field freezes. Among most issues about the new stadium, the top issue for people older like myself, is comfort. I want a dome. It solves the issue of older people going to winter games and it gives the players a field they can rely on. I'm just curious, if you were the guy making the choice of dome or no dome, what do you choose and why?

Jay: We’re dealing with two separate issues here. Let’s take the field first. The new stadium is going to contain a grass field. You’re absolutely right about players and coaches preferring a natural grass surface. That’s why the Bills practice outside on their two grass practice fields next to the fieldhouse as often as they can. There are plenty of cold-weather cities that have grass fields, including Pittsburgh, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia and the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

As for a dome on a new stadium, let’s start by saying the team has been adamant from the start that it’s not going to happen, so in that sense, it’s not really an issue. I can understand your reasoning for wanting a dome, though, and have said all along I would like any new stadium to have one. Of course, I don’t have a seat at the table, so my opinion isn’t exactly being considered by the Bills.

Sam Ruggiero asks: Mock drafts are everywhere and like snowflakes, no two are the same. A recent mock showed the Bills taking running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama in the first round! They say because he averaged over 6 explosive yards per carry and caught 44 passes for a national power, he would fit beautifully in Buffalo. Your thoughts, please.

Jay: I’m not in favor of drafting a running back in the first round. The depth chart at the position – James Cook, Damien Harris, Nyheim Hines – looks to be set up just fine. I understand the idea of adding weapons around Allen, but I consider adding a wide receiver a much more important way of doing that than a running back. If the pick isn’t a wide receiver, I also think there are two other positions the Bills should target. The first is offensive line, specifically tackle, for the reason I laid out in the first answer. The second is linebacker. While I don’t love that idea, either, I recognize the Tremaine Edmunds-sized hole that was created in the middle when he left for the Bears. Any of those three positions would be better than a running back in the first round, at least through my eyes.

Thank you for all the questions this week! I’m on vacation next week – with some great golf set up during Masters week – so check for a guest author of the mailbag. If you have burning questions that only I can answer, send them to be via email to jskurski@buffnews.com for my next edition.