Buffalo Bills fully healthy heading into Monday night meeting with Titans

The Bills had a desirable injury report Saturday: No players had any injury designations ahead of the Monday night meeting with the Tennessee Titans.
Linebacker Matt Milano was a full participant in practice Saturday, after he was limited Thursday and Friday with a hamstring injury. Milano was injured during the Week 4 game against the Texans, and did not play last week against Kansas City.
Even before the injury report was released, coach Sean McDermott said he was confident in how Milano had looked this week.
“I am. He should be in a good spot, and should be ready to go,” McDermott said Saturday.
All players were full participants in practice Saturday, with the exceptions of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive end Jerry Hughes, who had veteran’s rest days.
Cornerback Siran Neal (illness) had popped up on the injury report Friday, and running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice Thursday or Friday. Both are a big part of the Bills special teams. While they’ll each be ready to go Monday, McDermott did reveal a bit about how the Bills would have proceeded at the gunner position without them, had that been needed.
“We’ll have (wide receiver) Gabe Davis in there, would be one candidate for one of those positions, among others at this point,” McDermott said.
The Titans’ injury report was a little longer. Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and linebacker Monty Rice (groin) have been ruled out. Fullback Khari Blasingame (shoulder), running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and wide receiver Chester Rogers (hamstring) are questionable. Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) was a full participant all week after missing the last two games.
"I'm going to be ready to go," Jones told Tennessee media on Friday. "I'm putting the work in each and every day to prepare myself for Monday night."
The Titans also will have outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who has missed the last three games. Dupree, signed in the offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, did not have an injury designation and practiced fully Saturday. He did not practice Friday.
Dupree had surgery to repair a torn ligament in December and told reporters that he probably rushed back to make the season opener.