Buffalo Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado

The Buffalo Bills made the first change to their coaching staff of the 2023 offseason Thursday.

A league source confirmed to The Buffalo News that the team has fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. The move comes after the Bills were eliminated in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. ESPN was first to report the move.

Salgado had been with the Bills for the past six seasons, starting with head coach Sean McDermott in 2017 as a defensive assistant. He was promoted in 2020 to nickels coach. In that role, he worked primarily with slot cornerback Taron Johnson and his backups.

Before coming to Buffalo, Salgado spent seven seasons in the college ranks at Princeton, including the final four years as defensive coordinator from 2013-16. He also previously worked as the defensive backs coach at Syracuse from 2005-08.

This past season was a challenging one for the Bills' safeties. Micah Hyde, one of the team's leaders and best defensive players, was lost for the season to a neck injury in Week 2. Jordan Poyer, an All-Pro in 2021, missed four games – as well as most of training camp and the preseason – because of injuries. He returned, but was playing hurt at the end of the year.

Additionally, Hyde's replacement, Damar Hamlin, went into cardiac arrest in Week 17 against the Bengals, leading to the cancellation of the game. Jaquan Johnson, Cam Lewis and Dean Marlowe, who was acquired in a midseason trade, all got significant work at the position during the year.

Marlowe started both playoff games in place of Hamlin. He suffered a groin injury and left the game against Cincinnati.

Hyde is expected back next year, but Poyer is an unrestricted free agent whose future in Buffalo is very much up in the air. It's unknown if Hamlin will ever be able to resume his football career. At McDermott's end-of-season news conference, he mentioned the possibility of Christian Benford, who spent his rookie year at cornerback, potentially moving to safety. If so, he'll be working with a new position coach.