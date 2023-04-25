Brandon Beane is going into the 2023 NFL draft shorthanded.

The Buffalo Bills’ general manager owns just six selections, and has at least that many needs on his roster – ranging from big holes in the projected 2023 starting lineup to depth options who might develop into starters over the long term.

Beane could pursue a trade down for more picks, but that depends on the phone ringing with an attractive offer when the Bills are on the clock. We don’t have to wait that long.

The mock draft simulator at Pro Football Network allows users to serve as the general manager of any NFL team. Additionally, it includes trade offers from other teams, along with the ability to send offers to other teams.

The Buffalo News ran a simulation to get a better sense of who might be available to Beane when his turn comes up in each round. Here is that projection for the Bills, with a look at the top-ranked players available at the time the pick was made, along with the reasoning behind it:

First round, No. 27 overall – Traded to Dallas.

First round, No. 29 overall – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College.

Reasoning: Last week, Beane said during his pre-draft news conference that if he were in Las Vegas, he’d bet on the Bills moving down instead of up in the draft. That makes sense with only six picks, and so when the Bills’ turn came up and the Cowboys offered the No. 90 overall pick in the third round to move up two spots, that was an easy offer to accept. Note: The Cowboys are originally scheduled to pick No. 26, but had previously made a trade down to No. 29 in this scenario.

Flowers is rated as Pro Football Network’s No. 34 overall prospect, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go earlier in the draft. The Bills have shown a significant amount of interest in the Boston College receiver throughout the pre-draft process, hosting him for dinner the night before his top-30 visit. The interest makes sense.

Flowers would have a good chance of being the Bills’ primary slot receiver, even as a rookie. Even though he’s just 5-foot-9, Flowers also has experience playing outside receiver. The Bills’ coaching staff places a high value on that type of versatility. Flowers finished the 2022 season with 78 catches for 1,077 receiving yards and tied for fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 12 receiving touchdowns.

In this scenario, Flowers is the No. 4 receiver off the board, following Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who went No. 14 to the New England Patriots; Southern California’s Jordan Addison, who went No. 18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers; and TCU’s Quentin Johnston, who went No. 22 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Best players on PFN’s big board at the time: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee, Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer, Pitt DT Calijah Klancey.

Second round, No. 59 overall – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan State.

Reasoning: Linebacker was a target here, but Iowa’s Jack Campbell and Arkansas’ Drew Sanders flew off the board at No. 40 and No. 44 overall, respectively. That forced a pivot. The Bills’ projected top four defensive tackles – Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle – are all scheduled to become free agents after the 2023 season. At 6-3, 323 pounds, Smith has drawn comparisons to former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

Like Flowers, Smith made a pre-draft visit to the Bills. The defensive tackle depth is not great in this year’s class, so addressing a need position early with a player who has been projected to go earlier than this in a lot of mock drafts is a win at this point. The Bills could bring Smith along slowly in 2023 as a part of their defensive line rotation, with the hope that he takes over as a starter in 2024.

Best on the board at the time: Army EDGE Andre Carter II, Michigan CB D.J. Turner, Illinois S Sydney Brown.

Third round, No. 90 overall – Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M.

Another defensive player might not be popular with most of Bills Mafia, but four offensive tackles went in the third round before this pick came up, including BYU’s Blake Freeland to the Chargers at No. 89. Johnson is actually excellent value here. He is No. 64 on Pro Football Network’s prospect rankings.

Johnson played a high percentage of his snaps for the Aggies as a “big nickel,” defender – a role the Bills have looked to fill at times under head coach Sean McDermott. Johnson could be of some value in that role in 2023, but this pick is being made more with the future in mind. Micah Hyde is heading into the final year of his contract, and the Bills have some flexibility to get out of Jordan Poyer’s contract after the 2023 season, as well. Those two have been mainstays in the defensive secondary ever since McDermott arrived, but at some point, the team will have to look to the future. Johnson can be brought along slowly and perhaps contribute on special teams as a rookie while the team assesses his potential as a future starter.

Third round, No. 91 overall – Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland.

Reasoning: The Bills have said enough positive things about incumbent right tackle Spencer Brown this offseason to make it conceivable they’re comfortable going into 2023 with him as the projected starter. Still, finding a player who might be able to push Brown should be a priority on the first two nights of the draft.

Duncan, a 6-foot-6, 306-pounder, didn’t start playing football until he was 14 years old. He played left tackle for the Terrapins, so there would be some projection involved if the Bills think he can eventually challenge Brown to be a starter. The Bills would be betting on Duncan’s athletic traits being able to be more fully developed by offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

Best on the board: Ole Miss RB Zach Evans, LSU WR Kayshon Boutte, Boise State S J.L. Skinner.

Fourth round, No. 130 overall – Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas.

Reasoning: The Bills draft a Texas running back … just not the one likely to go in the first round. That would be Bijan Robinson. Instead, the Bills take Robinson’s teammate, the 6-2, 219-pound Johnson. From NFL.com’s scouting report on Johnson: “might be fighting off competition every year in camp, but his toughness and four-phase special teams value could give him an advantage.”

The Bills reportedly had a dinner meeting with Johnson the night before Texas' Pro Day.

To this point in the offseason, the Bills have not re-signed veteran running back Taiwan Jones, who played a huge role the past couple of years on special teams as the No. 4 running back. Johnson has the opportunity to earn that job.

The Bills added veteran Damien Harris to serve as their physical running back, but he’s on a one-year contract. It’s possible Johnson could step into

Best on the board: Penn State WR Parker Washington, Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis, Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine.

Fifth round, No. 137 overall – Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan.

Reasoning: It’s thought to be one of the best tight end classes in the past 10 or 15 years, so it makes sense for the Bills to add a player at the position who can challenge Quintin Morris for the No. 2 job behind Dawson Knox. Interestingly enough, Schoonmaker’s NFL comparison on his NFL.com scouting report is … Knox.

A 6-5, 251-pounder, Schoonmaker has been widely mocked to the Bills in the middle rounds. If he lasts until this point early in the fifth round, the value would be too good to pass up.

Schoonmaker is said to have met with the Bills at the scouting combine and also made a top-30 visit.

Best on the board: Florida A&M EDGE Isaiah Land, Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris, Florida S Trey Dean.

Sixth round, No. 205 overall – Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State.

Reasoning: The Bills have had luck before drafting a linebacker/safety, turning Matt Milano into an All-Pro. Mapu is listed on some scouting reports as a safety, but the 6-3, 210-pounder also can play linebacker. He has the size to patrol the middle of the field and impressed at Senior Bowl practices. He was voted the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year and also chosen as a first-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Best on the board: Purdue LB Jalen Graham; LSU S Jay Ward; Ohio State K Noah Ruggles.

Conclusion: Trading down a couple of spots in the first round nets the Bills a needed extra pick in the top 100. Flowers fills arguably the biggest hole on the roster.

The board did not fall favorably in the second round in terms of adding a potential starter, but Smith would be a steal there based on his pre-draft rankings. The same is true with Johnson to a lesser degree in the third round.

The Bills’ picks on the final day of the draft could see the field early in their respective careers on special teams, while Schoonmaker might work his way into the offense as part of two tight end sets.