Buffalo Bills fans on Twitter react to Von Miller deal

Hopeful Buffalo Bills fans got some very good news Wednesday as the Bills made a big splash in free agency by signing edge rusher Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal.
As soon as the deal was announced, Bills fans on Twitter exploded in celebration. Take a look at what they had to say below.
