Buffalo Bills fans on Twitter react to Von Miller deal
Buffalo Bills fans on Twitter react to Von Miller deal

Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller holds up the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

 Chris O'Meara - staff, AP

Hopeful Buffalo Bills fans got some very good news Wednesday as the Bills made a big splash in free agency by signing edge rusher Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal.

As soon as the deal was announced, Bills fans on Twitter exploded in celebration. Take a look at what they had to say below.

