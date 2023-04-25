The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have listed the odds for which position each team will select with their first pick in this week's NFL draft, and well, Bills fans might not be happy if the favorite cashes.

The site has the Bills taking a defensive lineman in Round 1 at 2/1.

The Bills have invested draft capital in the defensive line with AJ Epenesa, Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham in recent years, and 2023 will be a big year for all of them.

The Bills enter the draft with six defensive ends under contract, so it is just a matter of how they add more players – draft, undrafted rookies or veteran free agency. Maybe a combination of all three. If a player they like falls to them at No. 27, it might be worth a flier if the player can come in as a situational pass rusher, especially with uncertainty around when Von Miller will return from a knee injury.

Eight defensive tackles are under contract, but GM Brandon Beane floated the idea last week of drafting a player at that position, pointing out how DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips are all scheduled for free agency after the season.

Most Bills fans seemingly want a wide receiver to add another weapon for Josh Allen, and there is the question of how the Bills plan to fill the hole left by Tremaine Edmunds' departure.

Here are the odds:

Defensive Lineman 2/1 (+200)

Linebacker 5/2 (+250)

Wide Receiver 13/4 (+325)

Offensive Lineman 4/1 (+400)

Running Back 10/1 (+1000)

Tight End 12/1 (+1200)

Cornerback 25/1 (+2500)

Safety 28/1 (+2800)

Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper 200/1 (+20000)

Quarterback 200/1 (+20000)