top story topical

Buffalo Bills fan talks about special hand gesture aimed at Bengals' Eli Apple

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Bengals AFC fourth

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) throws a snowball into the stands to celebrate Cincinnati's game-ending interception during the fourth quarter of the AFC divisional round game Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jenn Bonafede, from the Rochester area, has added her name to Buffalo Bills fandom lore. 

Bonafede has gone viral since Sunday's playoff loss to Cincinnati for her choice of delivery of a message to a celebrating Bengals cornerback Eli Apple toward the end of the game.

She opted for the bird.

Bonafede's gesture was captured on camera and quickly spread on social media, fueled in part by comments from Apple about Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin and Josh Allen. Apple later backed off what some saw as a reference to Hamlin because Apple's tweet used Hamlin's signature heart emoji. 

Bonafede said Apple was grabbing his crotch while also referencing a popular 1990s era wrestling phrase, among other gestures. 

"It was an emotional reaction to an incident that I would have never expected to have happen, let alone go viral," she told The News on Wednesday. 

Some respondents have called her "Bills Fan of the Year," or "Queen of Bills Mafia," while others have suggested the gesture was inappropriate. Among the responses have been offers to buy her Bills merchandise, rounds of beer and wings.  

"I've been overwhelmed by the support," she said. She posted a thank you to other fans early Wednesday.  

"I’ve been a Bills fan my entire life. In the picture (of the incident), I’m actually wearing my dad's coat that he used to wear to games in the 1990s.

"I go to at least five home games a year, attend training camp, and love being a part of Bills Mafia. Go Bills!" 

